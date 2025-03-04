A Data Driven Analysis of Pennsylvania's 2024 Election Results
Grassroots Efforts, Not Just Registrations, Shaped Pennsylvania’s 2024 Election ResultsCRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A newly released report provides a comprehensive, data-driven analysis of Pennsylvania’s 2024 presidential election results, shedding light on the multiple factors that contributed to the outcome. While increased voter registrations and Get Out the Vote (GOTV) efforts played a role, the report highlights that election integrity measures, grassroots oversight, and turnout dynamics were even more critical.
Key Findings from the Report:
Voter Registration Growth Was Consistent but Not Unprecedented: While voter registrations increased in 2024, the rise was less dramatic than in 2016 and 2020, indicating a steady but expected level of engagement.
Election Day Turnout Had a Significant Impact: In-person voting played a major role in shaping the outcome, with voter participation trends reflecting broader electoral shifts.
Mail Ballot Trends Changed: While mail-in ballots continued to be a major factor, rejection rates and pending ballot counts impacted overall totals.
Election Integrity Efforts Influenced Transparency: The passage of Act 88 in 2022 contributed to improved election oversight, including real-time mail ballot reporting and restrictions on third-party election funding.
The Role of Election Oversight and Grassroots Engagement:
The report also underscores the efforts of election observers and grassroots watchdogs in maintaining transparency throughout the process. Across the state, engaged citizens closely monitored voting procedures, ensuring that the process adhered to established election laws.
“Election integrity and transparency are critical to public trust in the system,” said Toni Shuppe, CEO of Audit The Vote PA. “While voter registration and turnout always play a role, the real story of Pennsylvania’s 2024 results includes the thousands of individuals who worked to uphold election fairness.”
Final Conclusion:
The report challenges one-dimensional narratives about the election, showing that multiple factors—including turnout strategies, election integrity laws, and grassroots engagement—shaped the final results. This data will continue to be a crucial point of discussion as the nation looks ahead to the 2026 midterms.
The full report is available for download here: https://acrobat.adobe.com/id/urn:aaid:sc:US:2d846e18-9e31-4b3a-bb31-e45589ae6aa5
Audit The Vote PA is committed to providing nonpartisan election analysis and transparency in the voting process. Through data-driven research, we aim to equip the public with accurate insights into election trends and outcomes.
