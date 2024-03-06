In Response to Governor Shapiro's Election Security Task Force Announcement
Transparency in the process will equal trust in the outcome.PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Audit The Vote PA is looking forward to contributing to Governor Shapiro's Election Threats Task Force by requesting the Commonwealth commit to a hand count of all paper ballots prior to the certification of the 2024 General Election. This initiative, if granted, will help maximize transparency in the counting process while still protecting every voters' individual right to a secret ballot method of casting a legal vote.
According to this ABC news article from 2022, only 20% of Americans have confidence in the country's election system.
https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/americans-faith-election-integrity-drops-poll/story?id=82069876
Furthermore, 120,000 Pennsylvanians who signed the petition for a full forensic audit were denied their right to a free and fair election when the Governor refused to allow the Pennsylvania Senate to properly investigate the various voting anomalies found after the 2020 election was certified. Among these anomalies, there are still over 120,000 more ballots cast than voters who participated in the election in a race that was decided by just over 80,000 votes. This is not to be confused with the "more votes than voters" fallacy that has circulated the news networks and social media in the aftermath of the 2020 race.
"More votes than voters" explained:
The Commonwealth has roughly 9 million registered voters. 6.9 million voters showed up on election day on November 3rd, 2020 or cast a mail-in ballot meaning 6.9 million people participated in the 2020 election, yet over 7 million paper ballots were cast. The Commonwealth has never given a valid explanation for this error.
Audit The Vote PA is focusing on increasing civic engagement at the local level in order to increase public trust in the outcome of our elections. Transparency in the process will lead to trust in the outcome. The Shapiro administration has made it clear that they want the same thing. In collaboration with the Pennsylvania Patriot Coalition, Audit The Vote PA will be leading hand count demonstrations across the Commonwealth in the coming months so that citizens and elected officials can participate and learn how to count paper ballots by hand, safely and effectively, in preparation for the upcoming Presidential race. This training will provide much needed assurance to the risk of potential cyber-attacks and mitigate any possible threat to the current electronic voting system.
Audit The Vote PA looks forward to collaborating with the Shapiro administration and all other local election officials regarding the hand count method. Details regarding upcoming hand count demonstrations will be forthcoming.
