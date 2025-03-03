Join Dr. Bernard Wh Jennings for a special Book Signing at Florida Memorial University

March 15th 11am Book Signing Biscayne Gardens Chamber Approved Florida Memorial University The book cover of Ethan's Good Dad Act Amazon #1 Top Seller - Child Advocacy genre

Celebrate fatherhood and advocacy with Dr Jennings and special guests at the Art & Book Festival on March 15th, 2025. Don't miss this inspiring event!

We welcome everyone to come and enjoy this Book Signing event at Florida Memorial University where we are promoting literacy, family values and community enjoyment.” — Dr hc Bernard Wh Jennings, Author & Chairman, Good Dad Act Committee

MIAMI GARDENS, FL, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The New Biscayne Gardens Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to announce a special book signing event featuring Dr. Honoris Causa Bernard Wh Jennings, author of the #1 Amazon best-selling book, "Ethan's Good Dad Act – A Father Turns Lemons into Lemonade So That All Good Dads Can Take a Sip!" This exciting event will take place on Saturday, March 15, 2025, from 11 AM to 1 PM at the Library of Florida Memorial University.

Dr. Jennings' book shares his heartfelt journey as he navigated the challenges of maintaining a relationship with his son, Ethan, after the child's mother chose not to allow him to co-parent. His personal experiences inspired him to advocate for change, leading to the historic passage of House Bill #775, known as "Ethan's Good Dad Act" (officially titled "Parental Responsibility After The Determination of Paternity"). This groundbreaking legislation, which went into effect on July 1, 2023, grants unwed fathers equal rights to their children in the State of Florida.

We are excited to announce that the event will feature a lineup of specially invited guests and esteemed speakers, including the former Broward County Mayor, the Honorable Dale Holeness; the Honorable Daphne Campbell; former Florida State Senators Dwight Bullard and Bobby Dubose; and Miami-Dade County School Board Member Joseph Geller. The Master of Ceremony for the event will be Hot105 Radio Host Rodney Baltimore, who will guide us through this inspiring occasion.

In addition to his book signing, Dr. Jennings has launched the Good Dad Act Committee, a nationwide movement aimed at creating similar laws across the United States. Thanks to his efforts, legislation has already passed in New Jersey and Missouri, with 16 other states, including New York, Alabama, Arizona, Illinois, Iowa, Indiana, North Carolina, Georgia, and the US Virgin Islands, currently considering similar measures.

This book signing is part of Florida Memorial University's Inaugural Art & Book Festival, which runs from March 14th to March 15th. The festival will showcase Dr. Jennings alongside other talented authors, including both children's and adult literature, as well as local artists. The event will take place on the campus lawn under tents in front of the University Library, creating a vibrant atmosphere for families to come together and celebrate the arts and literature.

**Event Details:**

- **What:** Book Signing with Dr. Bernard Wh Jennings

- **When:** Saturday, March 15, 2025, from 11 AM to 1 PM

- **Where:** Library of Florida Memorial University

15800 NW 42nd Ave, Miami Gardens, FL 33054

- **Parking:** Ample parking is available on campus for all attendees.

We invite the entire community to join us for this inspiring event! Don't miss the chance to meet Dr. Jennings, hear from our distinguished guests, get your copy of "Ethan's Good Dad Act," and participate in the festivities of the Art & Book Festival.

RSVP for Saturday's Book Signing here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/book-signing-for-dr-hc-bernard-wh-jennings-ethans-good-dad-act-tickets-1257487722629?aff=oddtdtcreator

For more information about the event and to sign up as an author or vendor, please visit our website at: http://www.fmuniv.edu

**Come and be part of a day filled with inspiration, creativity, and community spirit!**

### ###

Les Brown, Author & Motivational Speaker endorses Dr. hc Bernard Wh Jennings new book - Ethan's Good Dad Act

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.