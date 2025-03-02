Governor Hochul is a Guest on WBLS’ “Open Line”

Earlier today, Governor Kathy Hochul was a guest on WBLS’ “Open Line”.

A rush transcript of the Governor's remarks is available below:

Fatiyn Muhammad, WBLS: Sister Hazel Dukes has made a lot of history, but back in 2021, she became the first civilian to administer the oath of office to the Governor of New York — swearing in Kathy Hochul as New York's first female governor. So on March 2nd — look at this in Women's History Month — on our live line, I want to bring in the Governor of New York, Governor Kathy Hochul. Good morning, Governor Kathy Hochul. Welcome to Open Line.

Governor Hochul: Good morning.

Fatiyn Muhammad, WBLS: Good morning. Sorry that it has to be on a sad note, but I know you have some words to share about Dr. Hazel Dukes.

Governor Hochul: Oh and I thank you for this opportunity. You know, it's significant that I saw her on one of the final days of Black History Month.

I was at her bedside on Thursday and she was weak. But she held my hand and she looked into my eyes and she said, “You're my daughter. I love you, but be strong,” in the way that Hazel talks. And I was just so touched by that and I knew we weren't going to have her much longer. But as we start Women's History Month, it is so significant.

And I'm glad you mentioned Jennifer, the people I was going to reference. You know, the strong women of color throughout our history: Harriet Tubman, who led people to freedom. This tiny woman who's spent her last 50 years as a New Yorker, just never giving up the fight. And Sojourner Truth, using her voice all over America to talk about injustices, and Hazel was that person of our time.

And I was so blessed that she adopted me when I first ran as a Lieutenant Governor over a decade ago. I had just lost my mom to ALS just a few months before I met Hazel, and she said she would be my mother; my mother on earth. And I — we've been so close. She did swear me in. She was up there with my brand new granddaughter.

And she heard — the baby heard Hazel's strong, powerful voice and got scared. She started crying, so it was a little chaotic. But it was such a special moment. We have photos of the baby screaming and Hazel talking. And I was just — she came to my office literally just like a month, or a couple months ago, fighting for the whole effort to have “Choose Healthy Life” money. And I've been funding this program, which I so believe in, to bring money to communities. And the connection with churches and the community, and to get vaccinations and arms, and to get food to people and healthy outcomes.

So, I will just treasure her memory forever, but she has had such a profound influence on my life that I will carry on the fight in her name. That is what I'm called by God to do at this moment: to let her name continue on through our work going forward. And Jennifer, you and I have a lot to do as we try to improve affordability. We had a meeting not long ago about what we could do in our Budget to put more money back in people's pockets. And I know Hazel supported that.

So, I'm just incredibly sad today. I'm running off to speak at the greater A.M.E. Church in a few minutes, and I'm going to be talking about hazel. And I'm so grateful to you that you just gave me a moment just to let my heart speak about how I feel today.

Jennifer Jones Austin, WBLS: Thank you. Thank you. Thank you, Governor Hochul. We know that she loved you and she rallied around you, and we all are, you know — you're fighting the good fight. It's a difficult fight — a lot going on in this state. But you know, you blessed us when you brought her in and you showed us that you want to continue to lift up black people and black people's issues.

And so we celebrate you too in this moment, and we want to work with you and continue to work with you just as our dear Ma Dukes did. So we thank you. Thank you for being with us.

Governor Hochul: I look forward to the fight. Thank you, my friend.