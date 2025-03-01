MPD Investigating Shooting Involving Off-Duty Member

The Metropolitan Police Department’s Internal Affairs Bureau and Investigative Services Bureau are investigating a shooting involving an off-duty member that occurred in Southeast.

On Saturday, March 1, 2025, at approximately 12:57 a.m., First District officers responded to a call for a shooting in the 1800 block of Potomac Avenue, Southeast.

The preliminary investigation revealed the shooting occurred following a traffic crash involving an off-duty detective. Following the crash, the off-duty detective and the driver of the second vehicle both exited their vehicles, and an altercation occurred. During the altercation, the off-duty detective fired his service weapon, striking the other driver.

First District officers and DC Fire and EMS were called to the scene. The adult male was transported to an area hospital conscious and breathing for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The involved member was placed on administrative leave, pursuant to MPD policy. The shooting was not captured by body-worn camera footage.

The assault is under investigation by the District Investigations Division. The officer-involved shooting is under investigation by the Internal Affairs Bureau’s Force Investigations Team, which investigates all law enforcement officer-involved shootings in the District of Columbia. The United States Attorney’s Office will independently review the facts and evidence in the case.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by texting 50411.

CCN: 25029526

