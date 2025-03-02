RE: Rt 9 Woodford

Roadway is back open to traffic Dana Burke Emergency Communications Dispatcher I Vermont State Police 1330 Westminster Heights Road Westminster, VT 05158 (802) 722-4600 From: Burke, Dana via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>

Sent: Sunday, March 2, 2025 12:38 AM

To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>

Subject: Rt 9 Woodford EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender. State of Vermont Department of Public Safety Vermont State Police Shaftsbury Barracks Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification Vt Route 9 in Woodford is BLOCKED in the area of Prospect Mountain Ski Center due to a Tractor Trailer jackknifed. This incident is expected to last UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE . Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate. Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

