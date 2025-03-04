Dome Fest West Announces 2025 Fulldome Festival Lineup and Schedule

Dome Fest West's 2025 These "From Science to Storytelling" List of Films Being Screening At Dome Fest West 2025 Fiske Planetarium hosts Dome Fest West 2025

Groundbreaking fulldome films and immersive stories will be the main focus at Dome Fest West 2025, featuring world premieres and exclusive fulldome experiences.

With each edition of Dome Fest West, we push the boundaries of immersive storytelling, and 2025 is no exception.” — Ryan Moore, Executive Director of Dome Fest West

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dome Fest West has announced its official selection of fulldome films for the 2025 festival. The event will feature world premieres, exclusive screenings, and immersive experiences that showcase innovations in planetarium cinema.

"With each edition of Dome Fest West, we aim to highlight advances in immersive storytelling," said Ryan Moore, Executive Director of Dome Fest West. "This year's lineup brings together creators who are exploring new approaches in fulldome filmmaking, from space exploration to nature documentaries."

The complete Festival Schedule is now available on the Dome Fest West website. Notable selections in this year's program include:

○ Always Above (World Premiere): An examination of the U.S. Space Force, presenting space operations from a new perspective.

○ Close Encounters: Larger than Life Virtual Safari (World Premiere): An immersive Safari presentation featuring wildlife footage.

○ Dark Biosphere: Betting on a Living Universe: A deep-space documentary that challenges our understanding of life beyond our planet.

○ Everest: Opera in the Planetarium (Exclusive to San Francisco): A stunning blend of music and visuals that brings the epic tale of Everest to life.

○ God, Science, and Our Search for Meaning (Boston Planetarium Exclusive) – A thought-provoking journey exploring the intersection of faith and science, guided by renowned scholars.

○ Jhene Aiko presents The Ark: An ethereal fusion of music and immersive visuals from Grammy-nominated artist Jhene Aiko.

○ LIMBOPHOBIA: A gripping psychological film that explores the edges of reality and the power of the human mind.

○ Kitz The Cat's Secret of The Space Station: A fun-filled, family-friendly adventure that takes young explorers on a journey through the cosmos.

○ Niyah and the Multiverse (Adler Planetarium Exclusive): An exhilarating cosmic quest unraveling the mysteries of the multiverse.

○ Secrets from a Forest: A visually stunning environmental documentary that unveils the hidden wonders of the natural world.

○ Temporal: A meditative and visually arresting exploration of time, space, and the nature of reality.

○ The Phoenix of Gaza: Gaza in the Sky: A moving and emotional film that captures the resilience and dreams of those in Gaza.

○ The Stellars: Mission Green: A high-energy planetary adventure that encourages audiences to rethink their relationship with Earth.

○ Trust the Universe: The Philosophy of Alan Watts: A mesmerizing, immersive experience that delves into the teachings of philosopher Alan Watts.

"Fulldome filmmaking continues to develop as a distinct medium," added Moore. "Dome Fest West provides a venue for showcasing developments in immersive storytelling techniques."

The festival offers opportunities to view premieres before they appear in planetariums globally, meet creators working in the fulldome format, and learn about developments in immersive cinema technology.

All-Access Passes are currently available. Individual screening tickets will be available beginning April 1, 2025.



About Dome Fest West

Dome Fest West is the premier fulldome film festival in North America, dedicated to showcasing cutting-edge immersive media and celebrating innovation in planetarium cinema. Since its inception, the festival has brought together filmmakers, content creators, and industry professionals to explore the evolving possibilities of the fulldome format. As a founding member of the Best of Earth international fulldome competition, Dome Fest West plays a key role in elevating the global immersive storytelling community.

The festival provides a unique platform for audiences to experience world premieres, exclusive screenings, and groundbreaking immersive works in a state-of-the-art dome environment. In addition to film screenings, Dome Fest West hosts panel discussions, networking events, and educational sessions that highlight advancements in immersive cinema technology.

Dome Fest West 2025 will take place at Fiske Planetarium in Boulder, Colorado, further solidifying its commitment to fostering innovation within the fulldome industry. For more information, visit the Dome Fest West website.

