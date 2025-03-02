Troopers Investigating Multi-Vehicle Fatal Collision on I-10 Near Tonopah

--Update: 7:40 p.m., March 1, 2025 --

There are now six confirmed fatalities as a result of this collision.

Thirteen people were transported to hospitals with injuries.

Interstate 10 eastbound remains closed at milepost 88. There is no estimated time for reopening.

For updates on closures or to check current traffic and road conditions, please visit AZ511.com.

-- Preliminary Information: 7 p.m., March 1, 2025 --

Shortly before 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 1, 2025, Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) troopers responded to the area of eastbound Interstate 10 near milepost 89 (west of Tonopah) for a collision involving multiple tractor-trailers and passenger vehicles. Numerous vehicles caught fire following the collision.

There are four confirmed fatalities as a result of this incident.

The eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 are closed at milepost 88. There is no estimated time for reopening.

Westbound travel lanes were closed but have since reopened.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.

For updates on reopening or to check current traffic and road conditions, please visit AZ511.com.

No further information is available at this time.