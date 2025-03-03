National First Ladies Library & Museum Announces The Eras Exhibit: 250 Years of First Ladies' Progress and Power

National First Ladies Library & Museum

Launching in May, The Eras Exhibit explores 250 years of First Ladies’ leadership, advocacy, and influence at the First Ladies National Historic Site.

CANTON, OH, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In celebration of Women’s History Month, the National First Ladies Library & Museum at the First Ladies National Historic Site proudly announces The Eras Exhibit: 250 Years of First Ladies’ Progress and Power. Opening in May 2025 and running through May 2027, this groundbreaking exhibit commemorates the 250th anniversary of the United States by telling the full story of American history through the eyes of women, spotlighting the enduring influence and leadership of America’s First Ladies.

From the nation’s earliest days to the modern era, First Ladies have shaped American history through advocacy, diplomacy, and cultural influence. The Eras Exhibit will take visitors on an immersive journey through the evolving role of these women across the many eras of the American historical timeline, showcasing how they have redefined leadership, championed social causes, and influenced national conversations.

The Eras Exhibit captures the lasting power and influence of First Ladies across America’s defining periods:

• Martha Washington set the standard for the First Lady role during America’s earliest days, guiding and supporting a new nation with grace and dedication.

• Dolley Madison charmed Washington society and became a unifying figure during the War of 1812, helping to save precious artifacts in a time of crisis.

• Mary Todd Lincoln stood beside President Lincoln during the Civil War, enduring personal loss while advocating for the nation’s wounded soldiers and promoting causes close to her heart.

• Edith Wilson was a quiet powerhouse during World War I, taking on unprecedented responsibilities after her husband’s stroke and reshaping the role of the First Lady in American politics.

• Eleanor Roosevelt transformed the role in the 1930s, championing human rights and social causes, setting an example of First Lady as activist and humanitarian.

• Jacqueline Kennedy brought a sense of style and cultural refinement to the White House during the 1960s, restoring its historical beauty and defining a new era of modern American elegance.

• Hillary Clinton represented the modern First Lady, pushing for healthcare reform in the 1990s and setting a precedent for future First Ladies in political and policy-making roles.

• Melania Trump has redefined the role of First Lady by maintaining a reserved public presence and emphasizing her independence.

“This exhibit is a monumental tribute to the lasting impact First Ladies have had on our country,” said Patty Dowd Schmitz, CEO of the National First Ladies Library & Museum. “As we celebrate Women’s History Month, there is no better time to recognize their achievements and the ways they have advanced progress and power throughout American history.”

Featuring artifacts, multimedia experiences, and compelling stories, The Eras Exhibit will highlight the resilience, innovation, and leadership of First Ladies who have shaped the past 250 years. Visitors will leave with a deeper appreciation for the many ways these women have influenced the nation—both in and beyond the White House.

Join us in honoring their legacy. Plan your visit to the First Ladies National Historic Site today at FirstLadies.org.

ABOUT NATIONAL FIRST LADIES LIBRARY & MUSEUM

The National First Ladies Library & Museum preserves, promotes, and educates about the significant role and contributions of our nation’s First Ladies, inspiring young leaders by telling the story of American history uniquely through the eyes of women.

Founded in Canton, Ohio, in 1995 by Mary Regula, wife of former U.S. Representative Ralph Regula, the National First Ladies Library & Museum is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. It operates and manages the First Ladies National Historic Site in partnership with the National Park Service.

In 2000, President Bill Clinton signed a bill establishing the First Ladies National Historic Site in Canton as the 380th unit of the National Park Service. The site consists of the Ida Saxton McKinley House, the family home of First Lady Ida Saxton McKinley, and the longtime residence of President William and Ida McKinley. It also includes First Ladies Park and the National First Ladies Library & Museum (Visitor Center), which features exhibit space, a Victorian theatre, a research library, conference and seminar rooms, archival storage and processing rooms, and administrative offices.

For more information, visit FirstLadies.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.