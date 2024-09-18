National First Ladies Library and Museum to Debut World Premiere of First Lady Inspired Musical Compositions

East Wing Songs II

Free Performance of East Wing Songs III Completes Three-Part Cycle

CANTON, OH, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National First Ladies’ Library and Museum will host the world premiere of a new set of musical compositions inspired by the First Ladies of the United States on Sunday, October 6, at 3:00 p.m. with its partners at Malone University in Canton, Ohio.

The performance, titled East Wing Songs Volume III, features a lecture-recital format and will be performed by soprano, Dr. Sarah Howes, Professor at Southwest Baptist University, alongside collaborator Dr. Mary J. Trotter. Musical compositions are the work of composer Jenni Brandon. The first installment of East Wing Songs debuted in Canton in fall 2022 and toured around the country.

The commission and world premiere are made possible through a professional development grant provided by the Provost at Southwest Baptist University as well as with support from the National First Ladies Library & Museum. For the third volume of East Wing Songs, composer Jenni Brandon selected women that span time, age, political party, and approach to their role within the White House. The work seeks to humanize the First Ladies of the United States through song, sharing their stories and memorializing their achievements and challenges.

Jenni Brandon stands out as a distinguished composer and conductor, weaving memorable melodies inspired by collaborator stories, nature, and poetry. Her extensive catalogue of over 100 works spans solo pieces, chamber music, concertos, operas, and orchestral compositions, and over two dozen albums feature her music. She oversees the global publication and distribution of her works through Jenni Brandon Music, and her compositions are required repertoire for international music competitions and auditions at premier institutions. Beyond her compositions, Brandon champions music education and collaboration, presenting workshops on composition and the business of music. As a conductor, she directs performances of her works and others, notably her opera "3 PADEREWSKIS" at the Kennedy Center. Beyond music, she's a yoga enthusiast, dog lover, and avid scuba diver with her husband. Discover more about her journey at jennibrandon.com. “It has been both an honor and a joy to share the stories of the First Ladies through song. These remarkable women continue to inspire us today—from Dolley Madison’s Wednesday Night “Squeezes,” which united Washington, to Laura Bush’s commitment to the power of education. Each First Lady infused the White House with her unique beliefs and perspectives, shaping the nation alongside her husband’s presidency. Their stories—of resilience in the face of tragedy and finding joy and hope while standing steadfast in their convictions—are a remarkable part of our nation's history.”, said composer Jenni Brandon.

Texts were adapted by Oliver Mayer from primary sources when possible, including letters, speeches, biographies, interviews, and diaries. Volume III will include songs memorializing First Ladies Eleanor Roosevelt, Mary Todd Lincoln, Laura Bush, Abigail Adams, and Dolley Madison.

"It has been so much fun researching these women outside the walls of the White House and their political parties. Seeing them as real women, who struggled, thrived, loved, and fought for things they believed in, it is inspiring.” said soprano, Sarah Howes.

Patty Dowd Schmitz, President and CEO of the National First Ladies Library and Museum, said, “We are honored and delighted to be partnering with Ms. Howes and Ms. Trotter to continue to promote the history of the First Ladies of the United States in this unique lecture-performance format. We hope that this event will attract new audiences and admirers to the stories of these remarkable women.”

The free concert will take place at Malone University’s Johnson Center for Worship and the Fine Arts. Tickets are free and available at firstladies.org.

