Storm DeBarge Launches ‘The LAnd’ & Curates Historic Collaboration with Black on the Block & Red Bull Dance Your Style

Event Flyer

Storm DeBarge will host an unprecedented celebration of culture, dance, and entrepreneurship as Storm DeBarge officially launches The LAnd Casting Network!

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Storm DeBarge, along with her manager Lauren Brazile, has officially launched The LAnd Casting Network and is seeking to provide opportunities to hidden talent across Los Angeles. As a part of their launch, founder Storm DeBarge has linked up with Black on the Block and Red Bull Dance Your Style to host an event that will bring out LA’s best dancers! Storm is also showcasing some of the best brands across LA, including Vurger Guys, We Grow LA, designer Phillipa Imani, Grow Your Edges Back, and others to give attendees a fully immersive cultural experience. DeBarge and her team, managed by Brazile, orchestrated this unique partnership, demonstrating their commitment to amplifying authentic Los Angeles culture and providing a platform for Black creatives and businesses.A First-of-Its-Kind CollaborationBlack on the Block, founded by twins Lanie and Char Edwards, is a monthly festival that beautifully showcases Black culture through a vendor village of Black-owned businesses, complemented by food, music, and dance. Meanwhile, Red Bull Dance Your Style is globally renowned for its dance competitions and initiatives that highlight diverse dance forms and communities.The collaboration was made possible through DeBarge’s strategic efforts, blending her entertainment industry influence with her manager, Lauren Brazile’s community-driven approach. This partnership exemplifies their dedication to creating transformative experiences and opening new opportunities for underrepresented talent.The LAnd: An Immersive Cultural ExperienceGet ready for ‘The LAnd,’ a fully immersive experience curated by DeBarge and her team. This activation that will premier at Black on the Block invites attendees to experience the heartbeat of LA culture through interactive installations, dynamic dance performances, and authentic artistic showcases. The LAnd activation promises to provide an unparalleled journey through the Los Angeles we know and love.Event HighlightsDate: March 9, 2025Time: 1-9PMLocation: LA Center StudiosExperience:‘The LAnd’ immersive experienceRegional Finals Red Bull Dance Your StylebattlesOver 100 Black-owned vendors and food stallsMusic, dance, and cultural showcasesAbout Storm DeBarge and Lauren BrazileStorm DeBarge is a leading force in the dance and entertainment industry, known for her creative vision and dedication to cultural representation. Lauren Brazile, founder of We Grow LA, is a community leader with extensive experience in event production, branding, and community service. Together, they created The LAnd to redefine cultural events in Los Angeles and beyond.For more information and updates, visit https://www.blackxtheblock.com/la-march-market

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.