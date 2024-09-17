Inglewood Educational Foundation & We Grow Inglewood Launch Farmers Market to Tackle Food Insecurity and Boost Economy

Frank D. Parent Elementary Farmers Market Student volunteer A’saun jumps in to help the elderly We Grow Inglewood President Lauren Brazile distributing fresh produce

We Grow Inglewood and Inglewood Educational Foundation aim to end food insecurities for Frank D. Parent Elementary School

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Inglewood Educational Foundation , in collaboration with We Grow Inglewood and the Frank D. Parent Elementary PTA, is excited to unveil a transformative initiative that promises to sow the seeds of change in our community—the launch of the Frank D. Parent Elementary School Farmers Market. This vibrant monthly gathering, kicking off on September 28, 2024, at 10:00 AM, aims to address the pressing issue of food insecurity while fostering economic growth and opportunity for local entrepreneurs, students, and families.Inglewood is a community rich in diversity, with 99% minority enrollment at Frank D. Parent Elementary School and nearly half of its families facing economic challenges. The Farmers Market stands as a beacon of hope and resilience, offering fresh, locally sourced produce and a platform for local vendors to thrive. Through this initiative, we are not only providing access to nutritious foods but also empowering our community to come together, support one another, and invest in our local economy."We are thrilled to be launching the Farmers Market at Frank D. Parent Elementary School," said Lauren Brazile, president of We Grow Inglewood. "This initiative will not only provide access to fresh, locally sourced produce for the community but also create opportunities for local entrepreneurs to showcase their products and contribute to the economic development of Inglewood."Set to become a staple event in the city of champions, the Farmers Market will take place on the second Saturday of each month, creating an ongoing opportunity for community engagement and collaboration. Organizers are actively seeking partnerships with local farmers to enhance the variety and quality of offerings available to attendees.Join us in cultivating a healthier, more sustainable Inglewood. For more information on how to get involved or become a vendor at the Farmers Market, please reach out to our team at info@wegrowinglewood.com. Together, let's make a difference!

