Exploring Rural VA Communities: White River Junction, Vermont

Like the Veterans we care for, rural communities are as engaging and exciting as you can imagine. From opportunities to be closer to family and friends, or just enjoying a greater sense of privacy, there’s a lot to be said for rural communities.

Regardless of what appeals to you, you can find the pace of life and the community you’re looking for in rural locations like these, including the White River Junction VA Medical Center, located near White River Junction in Hartford, Vermont.

White River Junction, Vermont, is one of 5 villages within the town of Hartford, Vermont. The town of Hartford was originally chartered in 1761 and over time was divided into these distinct villages. Today, White River Junction has been designated a National Historic District replete with nearly 2 dozen historical downtown buildings.

Nearby, White River Junction VA Medical Center promotes research to discover knowledge, develop VA scientists and health care leaders, and create innovations that advance health care for Veterans and the nation.

Visit VA Careers now to learn more about White River VA Medical Center and its neighboring Vermont community.