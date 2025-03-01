Celebrating National Nutrition Month

March’s National Nutrition Month offers us a chance to celebrate our traditions and focus on our Whole Health. This year’s theme is “Food Connects Us,” which reminds us that the foods we enjoy are often connected to our family, culture and social connections.

Sharing a meal is a way to connect, and every family and culture have meals that are part of our traditions. Consider the kinds of foods that you and your loved ones enjoy. Are they nutritious and healthy, or are they foods that can be consumed only on special occasions or in smaller portions? You may even consider modifying old recipes to make them healthier!

Food is an important part of life and health. A healthy diet can reduce pain and inflammation, control blood sugar levels, improve gut health, elevate our mood, improve sleep and help us to maintain a healthy weight.

With the help of a VA dietitian nutritionist, Veterans can learn how to choose nutritious foods to meet their long-term health goals. Nutrition and Food Services’ mission is to care for Veterans with complete, evidence-based, nutrition care.

VA facilities across the country offer Healthy Teaching Kitchen programs that teach Veterans and their support persons about food, nutrition and how to prepare and store balanced, healthy dishes. Classes are open to VA-enrolled Veterans and a “plus one” if desired—this can be a partner, family member, caretaker or anyone involved in helping you purchase and prepare food.

Do you love to cook? You will enjoy these recipes, cookbooks and cooking videos produced by VA’s Nutrition and Food Service.

Managing your weight helps you stay healthy now and in the future

VA’s MOVE! Weight Management Program can help increase your knowledge and your confidence in achieving your individual health goals. MOVE! can help you reduce health risks, prevent or reverse certain diseases, improve quality of life and can even help you live longer.

MOVE! Coach is an app for anyone who wants to manage their weight. This mobile tool provides users with weight management education and resources in an easy and convenient way. Users can monitor their progress with their health and weight goals.

Read Veteran MOVE! Stories: The Power of Change to be inspired and motivated for your health journey.

Make healthy choices at the Veterans Canteen Service

Veterans Canteen Service supports the well-being of Veterans, caregivers, family members and employees through cafeterias, coffee shops and retail stores, offering a variety of food and beverage choices in a comfortable setting. To see what else is in store this month, visit the Veterans Canteen Service online or in person at your VA facility.

National Nutrition Month reminds us that food is an important part of life. By making healthy choices and adding physical activity, we can continue to enjoy the traditions and connections that make our lives meaningful.

For recipes, videos, podcasts and other resources, visit the VA Nutrition and Food Services National Nutrition Month resource page.