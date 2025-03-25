‘Age of Secrets’ Biography on John Meier Exposes the Howard Hughes Organization as a Front Company for the CIA

Age of Secrets: The Conspiracy that Toppled Richard Nixon and the Hidden Death of Howard Hughes John Meier United States Presidential Candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. with John Meier (right) discussing what Meier knew about who was behind the RFK Assassination and what Meier wrote in his diary regarding it 'Age of Secrets' Audiobook narrated by actor Dennis Boutsikaris (The Bourne Legacy / Better Call Saul / Sugar) who has won 8 Audie Awards, the Audiobook equivalent of an Academy Award

John Meier was the First Person to Expose the United States Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Involvement with the Hughes Organization

The Hughes Organization was and is a perfect front for the CIA.” — John Meier

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Age of Secrets: The Conspiracy that Toppled Richard Nixon and the Hidden Death of Howard Hughes” is the International #1 Bestselling Political Thriller that exposes the United States Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) involvement with the Hughes Organization at the time Howard Hughes was the richest person in the world.

The award-winning book is a Biography on John Meier, the U.S. Senate Candidate who was the right-hand man to Howard Hughes and one of only a few people to work with Hughes in person, at the time Hughes was the world’s richest person. President of the United States Richard Nixon’s brother, Donald, testified to the U.S. Senate Watergate Committee that Meier was “the number-two man with Hughes” and the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) reported that Meier was “the number one aide to Howard Hughes from the mid-1960’s to the early 1970’s.”

In international political terms, a Magic Box is a “cover” organization used by a nation’s spy apparatus. A Magic Box allows its inhabitants to hide anything they possess or do, regardless of the importance of what is being done or hidden. The Hughes Organization supplied the CIA with a very special Magic Box. It is from within this Magic Box that the CIA and its corporate and political friends operated. When John Meier opted out of the Magic Box, he became an impediment to its continued existence.

Meier was the first person to expose the CIA’s involvement with the Hughes Organization and the only person to call for a congressional hearing and investigation into the death of Howard Hughes.

Recently declassified U.S. Government documents confirm the CIA worked behind the scenes to frame Meier for a number of offenses as part of their dirty tricks to prevent him from exposing their illicit activities.

Revelations in the Book include Meier exposing the CIA ordering the Hughes Organization to fund a list of political candidates including Congressman Gerald Ford, who soon after became Vice President of the United States and then President of the United States.

Meier revealed Michael Merhige (also spelled in publications and documents as Mirhage and Merhage) as the CIA officer who first approached Meier to get Hughes to fund the candidates.

Meier disclosed this in his testimony to the Watergate Committee Investigators, but when the Investigators covered up Meier’s testimony, he went to the press with the information including mentioning Merhige by name in a seven-part front page cover story series in the Las Vegas Sun in 1975 “Invisible Government” and in the award-winning landmark article in Playboy in 1976 “Hughes, Nixon and the CIA: The Watergate Conspiracy Woodward and Bernstein Missed.”

In 1999 the CIA declassified a Secret document confirming Merhige was CIA.

At the time of announcing the death of Hughes, it was reported that the Hughes organization was worth over $4 Billion (the equivalent of over $22 Billion in 2025). Meier later said that he believed it was worth over $7 Billion (the equivalent of over $39 Billion in 2025).

The CIA had illegally taken over the Hughes Organization and controlled the world’s largest private wealth fund without the President of the United States or anyone in the three branches of the U.S. Federal Government having any knowledge of the use of the funds.

Age of Secrets exposes the Hughes and CIA relationship.

Fleeing from the world’s most powerful intelligence agency, Meier was hunted by the CIA across the U.S., Canada, UK, Japan, Australia, Tonga and the Dominican Republic, in his attempts to expose the Deep State and corruption at the highest levels of the U.S. Government in this riveting true story.

Includes revealing information on the Assassination of U.S. Presidential Candidate Robert F. Kennedy (RFK) and Critical Comments by New York Times bestselling author Jim Hougan, with an audiobook narrated by actor Dennis Boutsikaris (The Bourne Legacy / Better Call Saul / Sugar) who has won 8 Audie Awards, the audiobook equivalent of an Academy Award.

Immerse yourself in the biggest true crime story in American history that exposes the illegal activities of the CIA, the real reason for Watergate, the 20th Century's most notorious political scandal and the biggest political scandal in United States History, and the hidden death of Howard Hughes, the world’s richest person.

Age of Secrets is a “Terrifyingly Relevant” true crime political thriller that changes history.

THE MAJOR MOTION PICTURE IN DEVELOPMENT ‘MEIERGATE’ IS ABOUT THE LIFE STORY OF JOHN MEIER

MORE INFORMATION ON AGE OF SECRETS IS AT AGEOFSECRETS.COM

DETAILED BACKGROUND INFORMATION ON JOHN MEIER IS AT JOHNMEIER.COM

Howard Hughes Organization Became a CIA Front Company

