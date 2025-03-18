‘Age of Secrets’ Biography on John Meier Exposes the Hidden Death of the World's Richest Person Howard Hughes

Age of Secrets: The Conspiracy that Toppled Richard Nixon and the Hidden Death of Howard Hughes Howard Hughes John Meier United States Presidential Candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. with John Meier (right) discussing what Meier knew about who was behind the RFK Assassination and what Meier wrote in his diary (included in ‘Age of Secrets’) regarding it 'Age of Secrets' Audiobook narrated by actor Dennis Boutsikaris (The Bourne Legacy / Better Call Saul / Sugar) who has won 8 Audie Awards, the Audiobook equivalent of an Academy Award

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Age of Secrets: The Conspiracy that Toppled Richard Nixon and the Hidden Death of Howard Hughes” is the International #1 Bestselling Political Thriller that exposes what really happened to Howard Hughes.

The award-winning book is a Biography on John Meier, the U.S. Senate Candidate who was the right-hand man to Howard Hughes and one of only a few people to work with Hughes in person at the time Hughes was the world’s richest person. President of the United States Richard Nixon’s brother, Donald, testified to the U.S. Senate Watergate Committee that Meier was “the number-two man with Hughes” and the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) reported that Meier was “the number one aide to Howard Hughes from the mid-1960’s to the early 1970’s.”

Meier was the only person to call for a congressional hearing and investigation into the death of Howard Hughes and the first person to expose the United States Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) involvement with the Hughes Organization.

It was announced that Hughes had died on April 5, 1976.

Meier had seen Hughes’ body well before that date and reported this to his intelligence contacts in Canada and to British Intelligence MI5 (Military Intelligence, Section 5).

Meier wanted to expose to the world that Hughes was no longer alive but MI5 warned Meier that he had penetrated the most closely guarded secret of the Hughes Organization and that he should say nothing, as the consequences of possessing such knowledge could be drastic.

Meier was in a lawsuit with Summa Corporation, a front company for the CIA that perpetrated the deception of being the new name of the Hughes Organization. Summa had concealed the fact Hughes was no longer in control of his empire and Summa was the company that covered up the truth about the death of Hughes so that they could illegally take control of the Hughes Organization, which Meier believed was worth over $7 Billion (the equivalent of over $39 Billion in 2025) and was the world’s largest private wealth fund.

Meier had thought if he could use the lawsuit to force Summa to require Hughes to submit to an examination for discovery (the Canadian law equivalent of a deposition), it would be a way to safely expose that Hughes wasn’t alive anymore.

During the lawsuit, the examination of Hughes was approved, but it was contingent on Meier agreeing to allow Summa to first examine himself.

Meier agreed to be examined by Summa on April 5, 1976, and immediately after the examination Summa’s lawyers left the room and came back minutes later to announce Hughes had just died and that Meier couldn’t examine him now.

Meier was besieged by reporters that day begging for comments on the death of Hughes and, without explaining why, Meier told reporters that the time of Hughes’ death was very convenient and that he hadn’t died that day but sometime before.

Meier had confirmed that Hughes had used body doubles and how Summa had continued to use them to keep up the façade that Hughes was still alive.

Meier had correctly predicted that his attempts to have a congressional hearing and investigation into the death of Hughes would be thwarted and Summa and the CIA continued their efforts to suppress any media coverage of anything Meier tried to expose.

Fleeing from the world’s most powerful intelligence agency, Meier was hunted by the CIA across the U.S., Canada, UK, Japan, Australia, Tonga, and the Dominican Republic in his attempts to expose the Deep State and corruption at the highest levels of the U.S. Government in this riveting true story.

Includes revealing information on the Assassination of U.S. Presidential Candidate Robert F. Kennedy (RFK) and Critical Comments by New York Times bestselling author Jim Hougan, with an audiobook narrated by actor Dennis Boutsikaris (The Bourne Legacy / Better Call Saul / Sugar) who has won 8 Audie Awards, the audiobook equivalent of an Academy Award.

Immerse yourself in the biggest true crime story in American history that exposes the illegal activities of the CIA, the real reason for Watergate, the 20th Century's most notorious political scandal and the biggest political scandal in United States History, and the hidden death of Howard Hughes, the world’s richest person.

Age of Secrets is a “Terrifyingly Relevant” true crime political thriller that changes history.

Howard Hughes Death Investigation

