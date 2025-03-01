Over $2 Million in FEMA Assistance for Kentucky Households
FRANKFORT, Ky -- In one week, homeowners and renters in eleven Kentucky counties have been approved for more than $2 million from FEMA to help with recovery from the February floods, and additional assistance may be available for those who apply and meet eligibility requirements.
FEMA may be able to help eligible applicants with rental assistance, basic home repair costs and other disaster-caused needs.
Homeowners and renters in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Harlan, Knott, Lee, Letcher, Martin, Owsley, Perry and Pike counties can apply in several ways:
- Go online to disasterassistance.gov.
- Download the FEMA App for mobile devices.
- Call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362. Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other, give FEMA your number for that service.
- Visit a Disaster Recovery Center.
The Kentucky Division of Emergency Management and FEMA have opened Disaster Recovery Centers in Perry and Pike counties to provide disaster resources. More are planned.
PERRY COUNTY
Hazard Community College
1 Old Community College Dr.
Hazard, KY 41701
PIKE COUNTY
Pike Public Library
126 Lee Ave.
Pikeville, KY 41501
Belfry Public Library
24371 US-119 North
Belfry, KY 41514
Hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday. Deadline to apply is April 25, 2025.
For an accessible video on how to apply for FEMA assistance, go to youtube.com/watch?v=WZGpWI2RCNw.
For more information about Kentucky flooding recovery, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4860. Follow the FEMA Region 4 X account at x.com/femaregion4.
