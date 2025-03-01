Renowned Neo-Soul Singer Angie Stone Passes Away at 63

Angie Stone, passed at the age of 63 on March 1st, 2025.

NEW YORK CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Angie Stone , the esteemed neo-soul singer, songwriter, and actress. Ms. Stone died on March 1, 2025, at the age of 63.Born Angela Laverne Brown on December 18, 1961, in Columbia, South Carolina. Stone's illustrious career spanned over four decades. She first gained prominence in the late 1970s as a member of The Sequence, one of the pioneering female rap groups, known for their hit "Funk You Up." Transitioning to neo-soul and R&B, Stone released acclaimed albums such as Black Diamond (1999) and Mahogany Soul (2001), solidifying her place in music history.Angie Stone is survived by her son, Michael D'Angelo Archer II, and her Daughter, Diamond Stone. Michael, shared with singer D'Angelo, was also known by his stage name Swayvo Twain and has been following in his parents' musical footsteps, carving out his own path in the industry.Angie Stone's legacy is one of groundbreaking artistry and soulful expression. Her contributions to music have left an indelible mark, inspiring countless artists and fans alike. Ms. Stone was also a generous and community-minded woman, having founded Angel Stripes , a national nonprofit with the goal of facilitating artistry and neighborliness in communities.Angie Stone’s voice and spirit will live on forever in the hearts of those she touched.Details regarding memorial services will be announced by the family in due course. The family requests privacy during this difficult time

