The Black Fairy Godmother Foundation Announces First Annual Gratitude Gala, A Night of Celebration, Community, & Giving

NORTH BERGEN, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Black Fairy Godmother Foundation , a nonprofit dedicated to supporting marginalized families through direct assistance and empowerment programs, is thrilled to announce its first annual Gratitude Gala, set for Saturday, November 16, 2024. This event will honor the individuals who have made an extraordinary impact in their communities through acts of kindness and generosity. The event will be held at the Waterside Venue , 7800 River Road B, North Bergen, NJ 07047 from 7:00 pm - 11:00 pm. Tickets for this black tie event are available through the event page and are fully tax deductible with proceeds directly supporting the foundation’s programs.The Gratitude Gala is more than just a fundraising event; it represents the heart of The Black Fairy Godmother Foundation's mission to uplift the black and brown families of marginalized communities. Founded by Simone Gordon, affectionately known as "The Black Fairy Godmother," the organization works tirelessly to connect families facing financial and personal hardships with the countless generous individuals in their communities. The foundation utilizes the power of social media and grassroots efforts to provide a lifeline for many.Simone Gordon’s journey to founding the organization began with her own struggles to find resources for her non-verbal autistic son as a young, single mom. Determined to make a difference, she built a community of supporters and volunteers that has since grown into a powerful network helping hundreds of families in need. Programs like the Angel Food Assistance Fund, the Domestic Violence Fund, and the Fairy Dust Scholarship Fund provide essential support in times of crisis, helping families stabilize their lives and create pathways to sustainable self-sufficiency. Gordon has received national recognition for her work, appearing on shows like The Kelly Clarkson Show and Good Morning America.A highlight of the upcoming evening will be a special award ceremony to give back and say thank you to the community leaders, changemakers, and generous supporters who have kept the BFGM Foundation going for so many years. The Gratitude Gala will recognize these unsung heroes and celebrate their dedication to helping others. Simone Gordon, affectionately known as the Black Fairy Godmother, is determined to support other families facing similar barriers. With the power of social media behind her, she manages a powerful network of volunteers, now helping hundreds through initiatives like the Angel Food Assistance Fund, Domestic Violence Fund, Fairy Dust Scholarship Fund, Holiday Giving Programs, and much more. These programs provide critical assistance to help families stabilize and build sustainable lives.The Gratitude Gala will honor the community leaders, changemakers, and generous supporters whose dedication has been essential to the foundation’s mission, recognizing these unsung heroes for their extraordinary contributions. Among those being honored is Ann Marie Ferguson of the Monroe Foundation; Courtney Starks, founder of Counrtney’s Corner Community Foundation; Carol Clark, former Freeholder of Essex Country; Siera Spaulding; and Kathaleen Smith, founder of Morphmom.Sponsors of the event include both local and national organizations with an interest in upholding Simone’s mission. Sponsor organizations include Prudential Financial, The Monroe Foundation, and RWJBarnabas Health. They are accompanied by local organizations The 1 Wine, Liquid Dream Design, and The Resting Garden, a nonprofit providing resources and education to pregnant women and new mothers of black and brown families.Entertainment will feature a performance by renowned R&B artist Monifah, known for her hit songs and appearances on R&B Divas: Atlanta. Joining her is Cleo the Saxophonist, whose blend of jazz and modern melodies will set a soulful and uplifting tone for the evening. Guests will also enjoy a four-course gourmet dinner, making the event a full sensory experience.More information and tickets are available on the Event Page. Your attendance will not only ensure an evening of inspiration and community but will also contribute directly to the foundation’s life-changing initiatives. As a 501(c)(3) organization, all ticket purchases are tax deductible.Join us in celebrating the power of giving back and in supporting the mission of The Black Fairy Godmother Foundation. Together, we can help uplift families and create lasting change.About The Black Fairy Godmother Foundation:The Black Fairy Godmother Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering marginalized families through assistance with food security, housing, domestic violence support, education, and more. Founded by Simone Gordon, the foundation leverages community partnerships and social media outreach to mobilize resources and provide immediate relief to families in need.

