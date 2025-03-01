CHIEF MOM MOTIVATOR IGNITES THE LOVE OF LITERACY & TRUSTING BIG IDEAS

Chief Mom Motivator, wants you to be DYNAMIC!

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Excitement, creativity, and a passion for learning filled the air at Top Golf Midtown Atlanta during the Mini Motivator Books Youth Conference, a high-energy event curated by Chief Mom Motivator Tameka Mitchell(February 23, 2025).This unforgettable gathering of young minds and their families encouraged literacy, science exploration, and the power of trusting big ideas!The Author Expo was phenomenal, with young readers connecting with local authors( Valerie Thompkins, Joanne Telcide-Bryant, and Greg Burnham) and embracing the joy of storytelling. One young reader even admitted to getting into a little bit of “good trouble”—staying up late with a flashlight to finish a Greg Burnham comic!Event Highlights:Dr. Sunflower’s Brilliant Science Show: A captivating performance that reminded youth to keep their heads in the clouds—dreaming big while embracing science and discovery.Keynote Speaker Sean the Science Kid: American MENSA member Sean the Science Kid delivered a powerful and interactive keynote, showing attendees that science isn’t just a subject—it’s an adventure!Meet & Greet with Local Authors: Families heard from incredible authors who inspired young readers to pick up books, ask questions, and believe in their own stories.Music & Energy: A live DJ kept the crowd hyped, creating a dynamic atmosphere filled with learning, laughter, and motivation.Golfing & Lasting Memories: The conference wrapped up with a fun-filled golfing session, allowing families to bond over shared experiences and new connections.What’s Next? Stay Tuned!The Mini Motivator Books movement is just getting started! With the success of this conference, Tameka Mitchell is already planning more empowering events to continue inspiring youth to dream big, embrace literacy, and explore the world with curiosity.Don’t miss out on what’s next!Stay connected and be part of the movement that’s changing young lives—one big idea at a time.For more information on upcoming events, contact minimotivatorbooks@gmail.com and FOLLOW Mini Motivator Books.

