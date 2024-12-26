Chief Mom Motivator, Tameka Mitchell Reflects on Milestones in Literacy, Maternal Advocacy, and Storytelling

Chief Mom Motivator, Tameka Mitchell

Continue to be the best version of yourself. Now, go be DYNAMIC!” — Tameka Mitchell

COBB COUNTY, GA, UNITED STATES, December 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tameka Mitchell, a celebrated author, maternal health advocate, and entrepreneur, continues to inspire through her powerful storytelling, commitment to maternal mental health, and passion for uplifting families and children. From groundbreaking book launches to hosting vital conversations about Black maternal health, Tameka’s accomplishments this year reflect her unwavering dedication to empowering communities. Mom, You Did It !" Joins Wellstar Cobb Hospital Gift ShopA full-circle moment for Tameka, her acclaimed board book Mom, You Did It! is now featured in the Wellstar Cobb Hospital Gift Shop—the same hospital where she gave birth to her two children, Camlyn and Courtland. This heartwarming placement highlights her mission to inspire and support mothers during one of the most transformative periods of their lives. The book, praised for its vibrant storytelling and connection to postpartum journeys, is a tribute to the resilience of mothers and a celebration of motherhood.Launch of The Great Math Detective’s WorkbookOn Math 2.0 Day, Tameka unveiled The Great Math Detective’s Workbook, combining her advocacy for literacy with the importance of math education. This interactive workbook empowers children to confidently embrace problem-solving, showcasing her commitment to creating resources that foster a love for learning. Major retailers have included it in their collection.New Adventures with My Super Mom and Her Sidekick Crew Tameka continues to expand her storytelling universe with the release of My Super Mom and Her Sidekick Crew: Dad Saves the Planetarium. This dynamic follow-up to her National Black Book Festival finalist title captivates readers with its focus on teamwork, family, Man Grown-Ups, and imaginative adventures. Her vibrant characters and heartfelt narratives encourage children to dream big and believe in themselves. As of this fall, My Super Mom and Her Sidekick Crew is an award-winning children's book that continues to spread joy and excitement to families.Advancing Maternal Health Conversations at Spelman CollegeAs a fierce advocate for maternal mental health, Tameka served as a host for Postpartum Support International's (PSI-GA) Black Maternal Mental Health Summit at Spelman College. This summit addressed critical disparities in maternal care for Black and Brown women, with Tameka amplifying voices and fostering conversations around Perinatal Mood and Anxiety Disorders (PMADs). Her advocacy aims to destigmatize maternal mental health challenges, empower mothers with knowledge, and promote equitable access to care.A Visionary Advocate and MotivatorThrough her publishing company, Maternity Motivation Publishing, LLC, Tameka continues to build a legacy that empowers families and communities. From advocating for postpartum wellness to championing children’s literacy, her work reflects her belief in the transformative power of stories and education.“Every story, every initiative, and every conversation I lead is rooted in a desire to inspire,” says Tameka. “Whether I’m motivating a mom navigating her postpartum journey or encouraging a child to tackle math fearlessly, my goal is always to uplift, educate, and connect.”About Tameka MitchellTameka Mitchell is an author, speaker, and the Chief Mom Motivator behind Maternity Motivation Publishing, LLC. Her work focuses on empowering mothers, championing children’s literacy, and advocating for maternal mental health. She is the proud mother of two children, Camlyn (3) and Courtland (7), wife, and an entrepreneur committed to creating stories and resources that inspire boldness and self-belief.For interviews or additional information, please contact:Maternity Motivation Publishingmaternitymotivation.you@gmail.com

