ThingLogix Wins Contract to Build Cloud Data Exchange Gateway for CA 211 Centers

A new social care API gateway on AWS will help 211 centers join California’s Coordinated Care Data Sharing program (DxF) to streamline referrals.

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ThingLogix, a San Jose, CA–based technology provider specializing in AWS and Salesforce platforms, has been selected to develop a new Social Care Data Exchange Gateway for United Ways of California. The project will leverage the ThingLogix Foundry, a cloud native, serverless, low‐code application development platform used by hundreds of organizations worldwide. Foundry—built on over a dozen AWS services—enables small teams to build and launch applications in months and provides nonprofits a low‐cost way to innovate new capabilities. United Ways’ new Data Exchange Gateway is scheduled to start development this month and deploy in June, leveraging data and referral work previously completed for United Way Monterey County and Orange County United Way.

“We’re excited that United Ways of California selected ThingLogix to develop a new Data Exchange Gateway that integrates with and enhances their existing social care referral management systems,” said Carl Krupitzer, CEO of ThingLogix. “Our years of work with United Way Monterey County, along with our expanded 2025 contract with Orange County United Way, enabled us to quickly design a solution architecture to meet their new needs for the California Health and Human Services initiative called the Data Exchange Framework (DxF). We’re thrilled to support this mission to improve social care outcomes and reporting across a broader set of counties and communities in California. Starting with our Foundry Engine, already in production in United Way Monterey County, this project is a natural extension of our prior work.”

“Local California United Ways are critical frontline resources in communities coordinating social care,” said Pete Manzo, President & CEO of United Ways of California. “By partnering with community organizations, health systems, and state and local government, our California United Ways and 211 contact centers can deliver faster, better service to Californians facing mental health challenges, housing instability, food insecurity, and other needs. We’ve been fortunate to receive a DxF grant from the state, which is helping us align the work of 12 local United Ways—nine of which operate 211 information and referral programs across 28 counties—with a network of over 4,000 community-based organizations. Our United Ways and 211 programs need to exchange data consistently with other organizations at the moment of referral and care delivery to provide more responsive, efficient, and secure service.”

“We’ve collaborated with ThingLogix in Monterey County for eight years, building tools that enable countywide community organizations to work together on care and manage closed-loop referrals,” said Josh Madfis, VP of Community Investments. “The Smart Referral Network we developed helps residents access complementary supports that expand access to vital services. It also targets and delivers wrap-around services to our Populations of Focus in the 12 cities of Monterey County. We have supported individuals experiencing housing instability, mothers with young children needing food assistance, people facing mental health and substance abuse challenges, and farm workers displaced by disasters such as the pandemic, fires, and floods. Our goal is to improve wellness and prosperity by moving beyond inbound calls to 211 and by helping our 100-plus smaller community organizations share and use data to enhance client outcomes. I am excited by the new pace of innovation in our larger DXF collaborative of 12 United Ways, including nine 211 programs, led by our new fractional CTO, Dave McCann, and Zuleima Flores-Abid. This collaboration helps our local United Way in Monterey continuously learn and innovate to better serve the community.”

About ThingLogix:

ThingLogix is a technology services company delivering innovative cloud, AI, IoT, and data integration solutions that help organizations build secure, scalable, and intelligent applications. Learn more at thinglogix.com.

ABOUT UNITED WAYS OF CALIFORNIA:

United Ways of California mobilizes the caring power of communities to improve health, education, and financial outcomes for low-income children and families. In partnership with local United Ways, United Ways of California implements community impact programs and advocates for policies that expand opportunities for Californians, working toward an equitable state where every individual has the resources needed to thrive. Learn more at unitedwaysca.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.