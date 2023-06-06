ThingLogix and Griptape Empower Enterprise Customers with Artificial Sales and Service Intelligence on AWS & Salesforce

Artificial Sales and Service Intelligence in Salesforce

Partnership looks to enhance enterprise capabilities and accelerate adoption of Artificial Sales and Service Intelligence technologies across industries.

SAN JOSE, CA, USA, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ThingLogix, a leading provider of AI implementation and tools for enterprise customers, is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with Griptape, an innovative platform that enables developers to build AI agents, sequential LLM pipelines, and sprawling DAG workflows for complex use cases. This collaboration brings together the strengths of both companies to deliver enhanced AI capabilities and accelerate the adoption of AI technologies across various industries.

Griptape enables developers to enhance LLMs with chain of thought capabilities, creating context-aware conversational, copilot, and autonomous agents. With Griptape's open source framework and managed service, developers can seamlessly integrate additional functionality like knowledge retrieval, semantic search, anomaly detection, fraud detection, question-answering, and personalization into their LLM applications. Furthermore, developers can run these tools in any environment, be it local, containerized, or cloud-based, providing maximum flexibility and scalability.

One of Griptape's key features is its off-prompt data integration, which ensures the security and privacy of sensitive information. This data storage capability prevents LLMs from directly accessing users' data, adding an extra layer of protection and compliance to AI workflows. Additionally, Griptape enables developers to incorporate memory into their AI pipelines, facilitating context preservation and summarization, and enhancing the overall intelligence and capabilities of the AI agents.

ThingLogix, known for its implementation expertise and solutions tailored for enterprise customers, is enabling organizations to harness the power of AI on AWS and Salesforce. By partnering with Griptape, ThingLogix enhances its AI solutions, allowing customers to leverage advanced AI technologies and Large Language Models effectively. Through this collaboration, ThingLogix customers can benefit from Griptape's unique features, amplifying their AI pipelines' capabilities and achieving better outcomes across a range of applications.

ThingLogix is focused on rolling out Artificial Sales and Service Intelligence solutions including ThingLogix CE, a cloud-based customer engagement solution that leverages AI technology to improve communication across modern channels and deliver a personalized customer experience. Additionally, the Salesforce managed package, Chirpley, is available on the Salesforce AppExchange enables Salesforce customers to take advantage of GripTape and ThingLogix to quickly build conversational AI applications.

"We are thrilled to partner with Griptape," said Carl Krupitzer, CEO at ThingLogix. "Their cutting-edge technology perfectly complements our existing suite of AI application development tools and pre-built solutions. This collaboration will empower our enterprise customers to take their AI initiatives to the next level, unlocking new possibilities and driving innovation in their respective industries."

"We are excited to join forces with ThingLogix," said Kyle Roche, at Griptape. "Their deep understanding of enterprise requirements and proven track record in Enterprise AI application development make them an ideal partner. They were also among the first users of Griptape in production applications. We’re excited to see Griptape being used in ThingLogix's offerings. We are confident that this integration will help drive additional value to ThingLogix customers, enabling them to safely harness the full potential of AI."

The partnership between ThingLogix and Griptape is set to revolutionize how enterprises leverage conversational AI technologies, bringing together powerful Enterprise data tools and cutting-edge AI capabilities. By combining their expertise and resources, both companies are poised to drive innovation and empower organizations across industries to capitalize on the power of their Enterprise data in the era of AI.

For more information about ThingLogix and Griptape, please visit www.thinglogix.com and www.griptape.ai.

About ThingLogix

ThingLogix is a leading provider of Serverless Application Development and AI services and tools for enterprise clients. With a strong focus on rapid adoption and cloud portfolio modernization, ThingLogix empowers organizations to leverage AI technologies effectively, driving innovation and achieving better outcomes across industries.

About Griptape

Griptape is an innovative platform that enables developers to build AI agents, sequential LLM pipelines, and sprawling DAG workflows for complex use cases. With its unique chain of thought capabilities, off-prompt data storage, and memory integration, Griptape amplifies the power and intelligence of AI, revolutionizing the way developers create and deploy AI solutions.