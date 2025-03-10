Keynote: AI expert helps companies bring workers up to speed

Jeff Kagan Industry Analyst, Columnist, Influencer

Be prepared for sweeping AI changes, in plain English

There is a leadership and growth opportunity at hand for those who accept this new challenge and understand the next steps to take. Will you be part of this next revolution?” — Jeff KAGAN

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Top Technology Industry Analyst, columnist and tech influencer Jeff Kagan can help bring employees, executives, customers and investors up-to-speed regarding the AI change-wave that is reshaping the business world.AI and Quantum mechanics are reshaping the world and will continue to do so going forward. Event Horizon and Singularity are two new terms and concepts to understand.Most companies and workers are not prepared for the coming impact AI and Quantum technology will bring to the marketplace.Winners will develop a competitive advantage, while others will struggle. Understanding what is coming and what to do next, is key to success.Like a deer frozen in the middle of the road staring at the headlights of an oncoming truck, there is a choice. Either stand there and get hit, or learn the new rules and how to win at the new AI game.This has happened before. The Apple iPhone and Google Android smartphone changed our world eighteen years ago. The Internet did so in the 1990s. That’s how our world will change once again with AI and Quantum in the next few years.In his Keynote address, Jeff Kagan says, “You are hearing new terms like AI and Quantum and how they will change the marketplace, competition, products and services and the way we live life itself. Now, Event Horizon and Singularity have entered the conversation. What does all this mean? When will it hit you? You must burn this information into your brain. Your future depends on it.”“Not only must you learn and understand these new terms, but you must be able pull-the-camera-back, get a longer-term historical perspective, and use this new perspective going forward. You must understand what is coming next because your job and your future, along with the future of your company, depends on it.”Kagan says “We cannot stop this rapidly growing AI trend, so we had better be among the first to learn about it and be able to use it to our advantage. There are leaders and followers in every revolution. Which will you be in the AI revolution?”This kind of transformation has already happened several times in the past. Consider the discovery of the wheel, electricity, telephone, radio, television, the automobile, the computer, Internet, wireless and so much more.In recent decades this also includes the creation of the Internet in the early 1990s and wireless over fifty-years, from Motorola to Blackberry to the iPhone and Android with millions of apps.“Wireless changed everything. Today, we don’t leave the house in the morning without our wallet, our keys and our smartphone.” Says Kagan. “This is what AI and Quantum and Event Horizon and Singularity will do to our world, but even more so and even faster and deeper than ever before.”Now is the time to fully prepare and to lead in the changing industry.“We must prepare for and accept the fact that everything will very likely change, quickly, within the next few years.” Says Kagan.“There is a leadership and growth opportunity at hand for those who accept this new challenge and understand the next steps to take. What role will you play in this next revolution?”Elon Musk says first will come the Event Horizon to AI. Next, he says this leads to Singularity. This is what everyone needs to understand and prepare for.Kagan says, “Wake up! You must be among the early adopters. This next step is a big one. You need to not only survive this technology transformation, but you also need to understand the changes to society.”The problem is very few people understand AI, Quantum computing today, and what is coming next.“Do you understand what is coming next? That’s exactly what you and your people need to rapidly get up-to-speed on.” Says Kagan.“Most people are not up to speed yet on AI. Not even on the basics. That is why it is your responsibility to bring your people up to speed. That’s why today is the time to start to learn.”The AI and Quantum change-wave has already begun. Those who understand this will not only be among those who keep their jobs initially, but who will remain important for years during this next great transformation. Those who do not will be the first to be sacrificed.Jeff Kagan helps companies get their people up to speed on this changing technology and what to expect in the business world moving forward.“Seventeen years ago, if you didn’t learn about the new smartphone world, you were at a competitive disadvantage. Same in the 1990s with the Internet.” Says Kagan.Now is the time to get up-to-speed before it’s too late.Jeff Kagan is available to keynote and speak at your next meeting.Contact:Jeff KaganTech Industry Analyst, Columnist, Tech Influencer, host of “Jeff Kagan Interviews”Connect with Jeff Kagan by email at jeff@jeffKAGAN.comVisit his web site: www.jeffKAGAN.com LinkedIn site: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jeff-kagan/ Twitter (x) site: https://x.com/jeffkagan Read Jeff Kagan columns on https://www.rcrwireless.com/author/jkagan Read Jeff Kagan columns on https://www.equities.com/author/jeff-kagan/ See how often “Jeff Kagan” is found on Google News and Google Search.About Jeff Kagan:Jeff Kagan is an Atlanta-based Tech Industry Analyst, Columnist, Top Tech Influencer and Keynote Speaker for four decades. He follows, comments on and writes about companies and changing technology including wireless, 5G, 6G, telecom, AI, Quantum, Event Horizon, Singularity, IoT, Pay TV, Streaming TV, Communications technology, Consumer Electronics, Metaverse, Tele Health, Health Tech, Self-driving cars, Autonomous driving, Smart cities, Electric vehicles, Machine learning and much more in the B2B and B2C world.# # #

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.