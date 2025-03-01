Innovasoil Technologies Secures Pavement Reinforcement Project in Noxubee County, Mississippi

Innovasoil Technologies, a global leader in pavement reinforcement, has been awarded rural road infrastructure project in Noxubee County, Mississippi.

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Innovasoil Technologies, a global leader in soil stabilization and pavement reinforcement, has been awarded rural road infrastructure project in Noxubee County, Mississippi. This milestone follows the upcoming pilot project initiative in Oktibbeha County earlier this year and underscores the rapid adoption of next-generation road stabilization technologies across rural America.

The road rehabilitation project in Noxubee County will utilize Innovasoil’s proprietary soil stabilization technology, to enhance pavement durability, reduce long-term maintenance costs, and support economic growth in the region. The project aligns with Noxubee County’s commitment to modernizing its infrastructure with sustainable, cost-effective solutions.

Building on its momentum in Mississippi, Innovasoil is preparing to launch a new pilot project for a county in Tennessee, with the support of the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT). This initiative will test Innovasoil’s technology performance under Tennessee’s varied soil compositions and climate conditions, further validating the technology’s scalability for widespread adoption.

Revolutionizing Pavement Reinforcement with MH72

• Lower Costs – Faster application and reduced maintenance needs lead to significant cost savings.

• Superior Durability – Resilient against heavy traffic, freeze-thaw cycles, and environmental stressors.

• Minimal Disruption – Rapid stabilization minimizes road closure times.

• Progressive Strengthening – Soil continues to strengthen over time, ensuring long-term performance.

• Crack Prevention – Unlike cement-based solutions, Innovasoil prevents voids and shrinkage cracks.

• Sustainability – Replaces traditional soil cement with eco-friendly additives, reducing carbon impact.

Unlike rigid cement and lime treatments, which can lead to cracking under load, the technology creates a dynamic yet durable soil matrix. By redistributing stress at the molecular level, Innovasoil’s technology ensures enhanced stability without sacrificing flexibility, a critical advantage in regions prone to high plasticity soils, shifting soil conditions and temperature fluctuations.

Collaborations for Expansion

"Our increasing expansion into new markets is a testament to the growing demand for sustainable infrastructure solutions," said Matt Fenner, Co-Founder at Caplin Ventures, a strategic partner of Innovasoil. "High-level endorsements of these pilot projects underscore the confidence in our technology, and we look forward to demonstrating the transformative impact on road durability and cost-efficiency."

Bruce Brooks, Noxubee County Supervisor, emphasized the importance of adopting new-age infrastructure solutions, "We are committed to investing in innovative, long-lasting road improvements. Innovasoil’s technology provides a sustainable, cost-effective solution that will enhance the durability of our roads while lowering long-term maintenance expenses. This project represents a key step toward building a more resilient and future-proof road network."

About Innovasoil Technologies

Innovasoil Technologies is redefining the future of soil stabilization and pavement reinforcement. With over 25 years of expertise, the company’s cutting-edge biochemical solutions deliver stronger, more sustainable infrastructure worldwide.

About Noxubee County

Noxubee County, Mississippi, is known for its rich agricultural heritage and scenic landscapes. Committed to modernizing its infrastructure, the county is actively investing in innovative road solutions to support long-term growth and improve the quality of life for its residents.

For more information about Innovasoil, visit innovasoiltechnologies.com.

Media Contact: Matt Fenner

305-775-7889

mfenner@caplinventures.com

