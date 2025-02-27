Innovasoil Technologies

Innovasoil Technologies has been awarded a 2-mile rural road rehabilitation project in Noxubee County, Mississippi.

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Innovasoil Technologies is Awarded Pavement Reinforcement Project in Noxubee County, Mississippi

Innovasoil Technologies, a global leader in soil stabilization and pavement reinforcement solutions, has been awarded a 2-mile rural road rehabilitation project in Noxubee County, Mississippi. This initiative builds on the leadership demonstrated by Oktibbeha County, which recently awarded Innovasoil a pilot project to showcase the technology’s effectiveness. Building on this momentum, Noxubee County aims to provide better roads for its business and residential communities, fostering long-term economic growth.

At the heart of this initiative is MH72, a proprietary soil stabilization technology developed through over 25 years of research and innovation. MH72 integrates multiple advanced chemical processes to enhance soil performance and durability.

A Leap Forward in Soil Stabilization

• Cost-Effective: Lower maintenance and faster application processes reduce overall costs.

• Durable: Superior resistance to environmental stressors such as heavy traffic and freeze/thaw cycles.

• Rapid Stabilization: Swift reactions with soil minimize traffic disruption.

• Progressive Strengthening: Soil structure and strength evolve progressively over time.

• High UCS: Achieves elevated compressive strength without the risk of cracking.

• Void Prevention: Unlike traditional methods, MH72 eliminates voids that often lead to failures.

• Sustainable: Eco-friendly additives reduce the carbon footprint, replacing traditional soil cement.

Unlike conventional methods, such as lime and cement, which often create rigid matrices prone to shrinkage and cracking, MH72’s unique combination of biochemical and molecular processes creates a flexible yet dense soil matrix. These advanced reactions redistribute stress and eliminate the brittleness seen in traditional methods, preventing cracks and voids under load or environmental changes. This adaptability ensures enhanced strength while maintaining stability, delivering superior performance in dynamic and thermal stress environments.

Proven Success in Infrastructure Projects

MH72 has a proven track record across diverse geographies, more recently in the United States. Notably, the Iowa Department of Transportation recognized its performance under severe freeze-thaw conditions, validating its reliability and cost-effectiveness.

Collaborations for Sustainable Progress

Matt Fenner, Co-Founder at Caplin Ventures, commented, “We are thrilled to be awarded this project in Noxubee County, continuing the successful initiative initiated by Oktibbeha County. Our technology is designed to create more resilient, sustainable, and cost-effective infrastructure, and we look forward to helping Noxubee County improve its road network with these cutting-edge solutions.”

Bruce Brooks, Noxubee County Supervisor, added, “We are excited about the impact this project will have on our road network.” Innovasoil’s advanced pavement reinforcement technology will significantly enhance the durability and performance of our roads, while also helping reduce long-term maintenance costs. “As we look to improve our road systems, it is imperative to seek alternative solutions that are both sustainable and cost-effective. This project is a key step in ensuring our infrastructure is resilient and sustainable for the future.”

About Innovasoil Technologies

With over 25 years of expertise, Innovasoil Technologies specializes in soil stabilization and pavement reinforcement. The company’s solutions redefine durability and sustainability, setting new benchmarks for infrastructure resilience worldwide.

About Noxubee County

Noxubee County, located in central Mississippi, is known for its agricultural heritage and scenic landscapes. The county is committed to modernizing its infrastructure to support long-term growth and enhance the quality of life for its residents.

For more information about Innovasoil, visit innovasoiltechnologies.com.

Media Contact: Matt Fenner

305-775-7889

mfenner@caplinventures.com

