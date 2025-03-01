Ilham Aliyev received President of FC Barcelona

AZERBAIJAN, March 1 - President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Joan Laporta, President of the FC Barcelona, on March 1.

Expressing gratitude for the reception, FC Barcelona President Joan Laporta recalled that he first visited Azerbaijan during COP29. The FC Barcelona President said that he was deeply impressed by the development processes in Baku. Highlighting the great potential for cooperation in Azerbaijan, FC Barcelona President Joan Laporta emphasized that this is for this reason that he visited the country for the second time in a short period of time.

The discussions highlighted the state care for the development of sports in Azerbaijan, including football, noting that prestigious international sports competitions, as well as world-class football matches, are organized in the country in line with the highest standards.

During the meeting, it was mentioned that a document on the establishment of the Barcelona Football Academy in Azerbaijan would be signed. The sides also exchanged views on issues related to the future activities of the academy and cooperation in the field of development of children's football in Azerbaijan.

Joan Laporta presented a keepsake to President Ilham Aliyev.