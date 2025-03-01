2025 ThreeBestRatedⓇ Award Winner, The Queen Team Celebrates a Year of Growth, Giving, and Connection
EINPresswire.com/ -- As 2024 comes to a close, The Queen Team reflects on a year marked by remarkable milestones, community engagement, and a renewed commitment to creating lasting connections. With a focus on empowering homeownership and fostering relationships, The Queen Team has solidified its reputation as a leader in Winnipeg’s real estate market and has once again been named ThreeBestRated® real estate agent in Winniper, MB.
Celebrating Clients and Community
A highlight of 2024 was hosting two client appreciation events that brought together past clients for an opportunity to reconnect, reminisce, and celebrate shared successes. These events weren’t just about saying “thank you” but about fostering meaningful relationships that extend beyond transactions. From heartfelt conversations to laughter-filled moments, these gatherings underscored The Queen Team’s dedication to building a community.
Making a Difference Through Giving
The Queen Team proudly continued its role as a top donor to the Children’s Miracle Network, further cementing their commitment to making a tangible impact in the lives of children and families in need. This achievement reflects their belief in using their success to support causes that resonate deeply with their values and their community. You may have also seen the team out shaking the bells for Salvation Army, delivering hampers, or on the ice coaching children's hockey teams this year.
Keeping Winnipeg Informed
In 2024, The Queen Team introduced a community-centered newsletter, designed to keep Winnipeg residents informed about the latest market trends, local events, and valuable homeowner tips. This new initiative reflects their passion for not only serving as real estate professionals but also as trusted neighborhood advisors.
A Year of Unforgettable Moments
Throughout the year, The Queen Team celebrated 200 milestones, from helping families find their dream homes to guiding first-time buyers through their real estate journeys. These moments reaffirmed their mission to provide exceptional service and memorable experiences that transform real estate aspirations into realities.
Looking Ahead
As The Queen Team moves into 2025, they remain steadfast in their commitment to innovation, excellence, and community involvement. With plans for even more client engagement and local initiatives, they’re ready to take their service to new heights.
About The Queen Team
The Queen Team is a women-led, forward-thinking real estate group in Winnipeg, MB, dedicated to empowering homeownership through client-focused service, local expertise, and community engagement. With over 30 years of collective experience, their dynamic and compassionate approach has helped countless clients achieve their real estate dreams. For more information, visit queenteam.ca
