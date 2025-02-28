Senate Resolution 26 Printer's Number 299
PENNSYLVANIA, February 28 - PRINTER'S NO. 299
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
26
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY LANGERHOLC, DUSH, MARTIN, FARRY, HAYWOOD, HUGHES,
CULVER, MASTRIANO, SCHWANK, TARTAGLIONE, BOSCOLA, BROOKS,
FONTANA, PHILLIPS-HILL, BROWN, COMITTA, ROBINSON, LAUGHLIN,
KANE, STEFANO, J. WARD, VOGEL, CAPPELLETTI, MILLER, ROTHMAN
AND ARGALL, FEBRUARY 28, 2025
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, FEBRUARY 28, 2025
A RESOLUTION
Designating the week of February 17 through 23, 2025, as "THON
Week" in Pennsylvania and honoring the work of The
Pennsylvania State University IFC/Panhellenic Dance Marathon
student volunteers.
WHEREAS, THON is the commonly referred to name for The
Pennsylvania State University IFC/Panhellenic Dance Marathon,
the largest student-run philanthropy event in the world; and
WHEREAS, THON's mission is to provide emotional and financial
support, spread awareness and ensure funding for critical
research in pursuit of a cure for pediatric cancer; and
WHEREAS, THON 2025 "A Home for Hope" celebrates a yearlong
fundraising and awareness campaign, sustained by more than
16,500 student volunteers who donate more than 5 million hours
of their own time; and
WHEREAS, THON culminates in a 46-hour dance marathon in which
dancers are required to be continuously moving and not allowed
to sit or sleep; and
