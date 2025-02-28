Submit Release
Senate Resolution 26 Printer's Number 299

PENNSYLVANIA, February 28 - PRINTER'S NO. 299

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

26

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY LANGERHOLC, DUSH, MARTIN, FARRY, HAYWOOD, HUGHES,

CULVER, MASTRIANO, SCHWANK, TARTAGLIONE, BOSCOLA, BROOKS,

FONTANA, PHILLIPS-HILL, BROWN, COMITTA, ROBINSON, LAUGHLIN,

KANE, STEFANO, J. WARD, VOGEL, CAPPELLETTI, MILLER, ROTHMAN

AND ARGALL, FEBRUARY 28, 2025

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, FEBRUARY 28, 2025

A RESOLUTION

Designating the week of February 17 through 23, 2025, as "THON

Week" in Pennsylvania and honoring the work of The

Pennsylvania State University IFC/Panhellenic Dance Marathon

student volunteers.

WHEREAS, THON is the commonly referred to name for The

Pennsylvania State University IFC/Panhellenic Dance Marathon,

the largest student-run philanthropy event in the world; and

WHEREAS, THON's mission is to provide emotional and financial

support, spread awareness and ensure funding for critical

research in pursuit of a cure for pediatric cancer; and

WHEREAS, THON 2025 "A Home for Hope" celebrates a yearlong

fundraising and awareness campaign, sustained by more than

16,500 student volunteers who donate more than 5 million hours

of their own time; and

WHEREAS, THON culminates in a 46-hour dance marathon in which

dancers are required to be continuously moving and not allowed

to sit or sleep; and

