Senate Bill 359 Printer's Number 305

PENNSYLVANIA, February 28 - PRINTER'S NO. 305

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

359

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY HUTCHINSON, BARTOLOTTA, BROOKS, BAKER, STEFANO,

LANGERHOLC AND DUSH, FEBRUARY 28, 2025

REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, FEBRUARY 28, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of June 1, 1945 (P.L.1242, No.428), entitled

"An act relating to roads, streets, highways and bridges;

amending, revising, consolidating and changing the laws

administered by the Secretary of Highways and by the

Department of Highways relating thereto," in rural State

highway system and State highways in cities, boroughs and

towns, further providing for improvement, reconstruction and

maintenance.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 513 of the act of June 1, 1945 (P.L.1242,

No.428), known as the State Highway Law, is amended to read:

Section 513. Improvement, Reconstruction and Maintenance.--

(a) The department shall, at the expense of the Commonwealth

improve or reconstruct and maintain all State highways within

boroughs and incorporated towns, to such width and of such type

as shall be determined by the secretary.

(b) The department shall, at the expense of the

Commonwealth, construct and maintain all surface and subsurface

drainage facilities connected with State highways within

boroughs and incorporated towns with populations equal to or

