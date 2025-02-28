Senate Bill 359 Printer's Number 305
PENNSYLVANIA, February 28 - PRINTER'S NO. 305
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
359
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY HUTCHINSON, BARTOLOTTA, BROOKS, BAKER, STEFANO,
LANGERHOLC AND DUSH, FEBRUARY 28, 2025
REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, FEBRUARY 28, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of June 1, 1945 (P.L.1242, No.428), entitled
"An act relating to roads, streets, highways and bridges;
amending, revising, consolidating and changing the laws
administered by the Secretary of Highways and by the
Department of Highways relating thereto," in rural State
highway system and State highways in cities, boroughs and
towns, further providing for improvement, reconstruction and
maintenance.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 513 of the act of June 1, 1945 (P.L.1242,
No.428), known as the State Highway Law, is amended to read:
Section 513. Improvement, Reconstruction and Maintenance.--
(a) The department shall, at the expense of the Commonwealth
improve or reconstruct and maintain all State highways within
boroughs and incorporated towns, to such width and of such type
as shall be determined by the secretary.
(b) The department shall, at the expense of the
Commonwealth, construct and maintain all surface and subsurface
drainage facilities connected with State highways within
boroughs and incorporated towns with populations equal to or
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.