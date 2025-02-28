Senate Bill 360 Printer's Number 306
PENNSYLVANIA, February 28 - "State correctional institution." A correctional institution
or facility housing incarcerated individuals owned or operated
by the Commonwealth.
§ 5102. Data collection and reporting requirements.
(a) Data collection.--The department shall collect the
following information as required for reporting under subsection
(b):
(1) The average annual State prison population.
(2) The number of inmates housed within solitary
confinement and the number of inmates released from solitary
confinement.
(3) For each inmate housed within solitary confinement,
the age, sex, race, ethnicity, mental health code, medical
class code, security level and custody level classification
of the inmate and whether the inmate is a member of a
vulnerable population.
(4) For each inmate released from solitary confinement,
any change to the inmate's mental health code, medical class
code, security level or custody level classification.
(5) The reason or reasons for which each inmate was
placed into solitary confinement.
(6) The number of days each inmate was housed within
solitary confinement per confinement.
(7) The number of incidents of self-harm, offenses
toward others, suicide attempts and suicides for inmates
housed within solitary confinement.
(8) The number of incidents of self-harm, offenses
toward others, suicide attempts and suicides for inmates
released from solitary confinement.
(9) The current three-year recidivism rate for all
