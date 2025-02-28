Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,150 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,790 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 360 Printer's Number 306

PENNSYLVANIA, February 28 - "State correctional institution." A correctional institution

or facility housing incarcerated individuals owned or operated

by the Commonwealth.

§ 5102. Data collection and reporting requirements.

(a) Data collection.--The department shall collect the

following information as required for reporting under subsection

(b):

(1) The average annual State prison population.

(2) The number of inmates housed within solitary

confinement and the number of inmates released from solitary

confinement.

(3) For each inmate housed within solitary confinement,

the age, sex, race, ethnicity, mental health code, medical

class code, security level and custody level classification

of the inmate and whether the inmate is a member of a

vulnerable population.

(4) For each inmate released from solitary confinement,

any change to the inmate's mental health code, medical class

code, security level or custody level classification.

(5) The reason or reasons for which each inmate was

placed into solitary confinement.

(6) The number of days each inmate was housed within

solitary confinement per confinement.

(7) The number of incidents of self-harm, offenses

toward others, suicide attempts and suicides for inmates

housed within solitary confinement.

(8) The number of incidents of self-harm, offenses

toward others, suicide attempts and suicides for inmates

released from solitary confinement.

(9) The current three-year recidivism rate for all

20250SB0360PN0306 - 3 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Bill 360 Printer's Number 306

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more