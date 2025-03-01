Belgard and The Landscape Company Reveal Inspiring Outdoor Showcase at Rock & Block Hardscape

Belgard®, a leader in hardscape innovation, has partnered with The Landscape Company to create a new outdoor display at Rock & Block Hardscape Supply.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This collaboration brings a fresh, immersive experience for homeowners and contractors looking for premium outdoor solutions. The newly designed showcase, located at 1027 Vernon Way, El Cajon, CA 92020, redefines how customers interact with Belgard’s industry-leading products. The idea was simple: create a space that inspires. The result is a hands-on display that helps customers visualize how Belgard materials can transform outdoor spaces.Belgard enlisted The Landscape Company to reimagine the Rock & Block display and better serve those seeking high-quality hardscape products. Working closely together, Belgard’s local representative, Mayra Torres, and The Landscape Company’s Ken Paddock designed an exhibit that blends form and function. The goal? A seamless, real-world experience where visitors can explore product options in a natural setting.The display highlights some of Belgard’s most sought-after hardscape products:• MiragePorcelain Pavers: Sleek, stylish, and durable for patios and walkways.• Belgard Concrete Pavers: Ideal for driveways, pathways, and outdoor living areas.• Belgard Wall Systems & Caps: Showcasing versatile retaining wall solutions.• Belgard Artforms: Contemporary architectural elements that elevate any space.• Outdoor Lighting & Barbecue Features: Bringing warmth, functionality, and ambiance.Every detail was chosen with purpose. The goal was not just to display products but to inspire visitors. Whether planning a backyard retreat or a large-scale project, customers can now explore Belgard’s offerings in an engaging, real-world setting.“This project was about more than just showcasing products,” said Mayra Torres, Belgard Representative. “We wanted to create an experience that helps homeowners and professionals see the potential of their outdoor spaces. Our collaboration with The Landscape Company made that possible.”Ken Paddock, lead designer and owner of The Landscape Company, echoed this sentiment. “We set out to design a display that reflects Belgard’s commitment to quality and craftsmanship. Seeing it come together has been incredibly rewarding.”The newly reimagined outdoor showcase is now open to visitors. Whether you’re a homeowner planning a renovation or a contractor seeking inspiration, this display is designed to bring your vision to life.Visit Rock & Block Hardscape Supply at 13288 I-8BL, El Cajon, CA 92021, to explore Belgard’s popular products in person.For more details about The Landscape Company, visit www.thelandscapecompanyus.com . To learn more about Belgard’s hardscape solutions, visit www.belgard.com About The Landscape CompanyThe Landscape Company specializes in creating custom outdoor living spaces. Based in San Diego, they are known for exceptional craftsmanship, innovative designs, and high-quality installations. Their work sets the bar for outdoor excellence.About BelgardBelgard, a division of Oldcastle, is a leading manufacturer of pavers, retaining walls, and outdoor living solutions. With decades of expertise, Belgard is dedicated to transforming outdoor spaces into functional, beautiful environments.Media ContactKen PaddockCEO, The Landscape Company6755 Mira Mesa Blvd Suite #123-381San Diego, CA 92121LIC# 1011901 C27 / C21

