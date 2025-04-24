NVT Phybridge and innovaphone Announce Strategic Technology Partnership to Enhance VoIP Deployments

NVT Phybridge, a global leader in Power over Ethernet (PoE) innovations, is pleased to announce its new technology partnership with innovaphone.

OAKVILLE, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NVT Phybridge , a global leader in Power over Ethernet (PoE) innovations, is pleased to announce its new technology partnership with innovaphone AG (innovaphone), a pioneering European provider of enterprise communication solutions. This collaboration ensures seamless interoperability between NVT Phybridge’s PoE innovations and innovaphone’s advanced IP communication solutions, offering enhanced deployment flexibility for businesses worldwide.The partnership provides resellers and end-users with a modern network solution that overcomes the reach and cable type limitations of standard switches, facilitating the modernization of enterprise communication systems. By integrating NVT Phybridge PoE network solutions with innovaphone’s robust VoIP and Unified Communications (UCC) platform, businesses can accelerate their migration to IP telephony without the high costs, complexity, disruption, and security concerns associated with outdated network design methods."We are excited to partner with innovaphone to provide businesses with a proven, cost-effective solution for modernizing their communication infrastructure,” said Vincent Matthys, Director of Sales and Business Development - Europe, NVT Phybridge. “With our PoE innovations, resellers and end-users can seamlessly integrate innovaphone’s IP communication systems without the cost and complexity of traditional network upgrades. This partnership ensures that organizations can confidently transition to secure, high-performance IP-based communications using existing and proven infrastructure.”As an official Technology Partner of innovaphone, NVT Phybridge innovations are now featured within the innovaphone wiki and recommended by innovaphone as a preferred infrastructure solution. This partnership ensures that resellers can confidently integrate both companies’ technologies to deliver a seamless IP-based communication solution.“NVT Phybridge solutions are an excellent match for our smooth migration strategy as they help prevent unnecessary infrastructure changes to keep costs low,” said Johannes Nowak, Head of Business Development International at Innovaphone. “Our customers benefit from the technological and economical aspects with the transition to the latest innovaphone VoIP technologies.”While innovaphone has a strong presence in the DACH region (Germany, Austria, Switzerland), they also have more than 400 resellers worldwide supporting Italy, France, Spain, Poland, Scandinavia, and more. This partnership enhances the resellers' ability to implement innovaphone’s business communication systems, using NVT Phybridge’s PoE solutions to help businesses replace outdated TDM DECT systems with modern IP DECT. End-user customers will spend less on infrastructure to improve digital transformation return on investment by allocating cost savings toward devices and applications. NVT Phybridge and innovaphone have conducted extensive interoperability testing to verify and document the seamless operation of their technologies, providing confidence that the overall solution will effectively support innovaphone’s IP communication ecosystem, including phones, DECT devices, and the myApps business collaboration platform.About NVT PhybridgeNVT Phybridge is a global leader in power over Ethernet (PoE) switches and extender solutions and is committed to helping organizations maximize their IP migration return on investment. Our diverse portfolio of award-winning long-reach PoE innovations overcome the reach and cable type limitations of traditional network switches, enabling organizations to deploy the latest IP technologies quickly, securely, and without high costs or complexity. Leverage any new or existing single-pair UTP, coax, multi-pair UTP, or 2-wire infrastructure to reduce unnecessary network readiness costs, business disruption, deployment times, complexity, environmental impact, and security risks. With a focus on simplicity, reliability, and sustainability, NVT Phybridge empowers organizations to modernize with confidence.About innovaphoneInnovative start-up, VoIP pioneer, UCC specialist, medium-sized German high-tech company – these are just a few of the key terms to describe the company’s history. Today, innovaphone is a leading European provider of enterprise communications, with the innovaphone myApps platform for modern business communication and digital collaboration being an integral part of their comprehensive corporate solution.All hardware and software solutions are developed in-house by engineers and software specialists and produced in Europe. innovaphone’s headquarters are located in Sindelfingen, Germany, with additional sites in other parts of Germany, Austria, Italy, France and Scandinavia. Currently, innovaphone has around 150 employees. Since the company has been founded in 1997, it has been owner-managed and financed to 100% by private funds.

