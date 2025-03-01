Next Dental Lab Expands with New Location, Advanced Software, and Big Growth Plans

Next Dental Lab, a trusted name in the dental industry for over 16 years, is celebrating a new milestone.

DEERFIELD BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This March, the lab will relocate to a state-of-the-art facility in Deerfield Beach, FL. In addition to the move, the company is launching groundbreaking internal software that highlights its dedication to innovation, efficiency, and delivering unmatched service to dental professionals nationwide.The upgraded facility offers:• Double the Physical Space: The new building doubles the company’s current footprint, creating room to expand its operations significantly.• Tenfold Business Capacity: Strategic planning and innovative tools allow the lab to increase production by up to ten times without adding unnecessary physical complexity.• AI-Driven Efficiency: The integration of artificial intelligence into daily workflows helps the lab scale its output while minimizing the need to dramatically increase staff size.“This move is more than just about getting a bigger space,” said Next Dental Lab. “It’s about positioning ourselves for the future. By investing in technology and creating the right environment for our team, we’re setting a foundation for long-term success.”Recognizing the limitations of off-the-shelf dental lab management software, Next Dental Lab took matters into its own hands in early 2024. The team began developing a custom system to meet the evolving needs of the industry. By December, Phase 1 of the software rollout had successfully onboarded 10–15% of the lab’s clients.The custom-built software has been designed to improve every aspect of the lab’s operations:• Phase 1: Replaces outdated systems and prioritizes early testing and user feedback from a small group of clients.• Phase 2: Adds integrations with shipping providers (FedEx, UPS, USPS), automates billing and invoicing, and links seamlessly with popular intraoral scanner platforms.• Phase 3: Introduces advanced AI-driven features like automated case status updates, payment tracking, and proactive alerts for cases requiring extra attention.“Our goal with this software is to create something that truly works for us and our clients,” Next Dental Lab explained. “It’s designed to solve real problems, streamline workflows, and improve the experience for everyone involved.”While the software – internally referred to as dentallab.io – is focused on enhancing Next Dental Lab’s internal processes for now, the company has hinted at the possibility of sharing it more widely in the future once all components are perfected.Innovation has always been a core value at Next Dental Lab. In addition to its investment in new software, the lab continues to lead the way in advanced production techniques, such as 3D printing and high-precision milling. Next Dental Lab ensures it can deliver top-quality restorations while keeping up with the growing demands of dental professionals across the country.“Our focus is on constantly evolving,” said Next Dental Lab. “The combination of our new facility, smart software, and innovative tools gives us the ability to serve our clients better than ever. 2025 is just the beginning of what we plan to achieve.”About Next Dental LabFounded in 2008, Next Dental Lab has been at the forefront of dental restoration services for over 16 years. Currently based in Delray Beach, FL, the lab will relocate to a larger Deerfield Beach facility in March 2025. With a team of over 250 dental technicians, 50+ office staff, and clients across all 50 states, the lab combines cutting-edge technology, streamlined workflows, and a commitment to excellence. From custom software to advanced production techniques, Next Dental Lab is redefining the dental lab industry one innovation at a time.Contact Information:Next Dental Lab1065 SW 15th Ave., Suite C2 (Relocating to Deerfield Beach, FL in March 2025)Delray Beach, FL 33444Phone: 833-400-5443Email: info@nextdentallab.comWebsite: https://www.nextdentallab.com

