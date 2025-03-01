Bed Wood and Parts Announces RetroLiner Real Wood Bed Liner Kit for 1973-1991 “Squarebody” Ford Bronco / GMC Jimmy

Bed Wood and Parts announces the release of its new RetroLiner® for the 1973-1991 Chevrolet/GMC Squarebody Ford Bronco/GMC Jimmy.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The RetroLiner® is an industry exclusive, application- specific, real wood bed liner system designed for pickup trucks and SUV's with a factory metal bed floor. It offers classic styling in a variety of natural wood tones/colors to personalize the largest flat surface on your pickup/SUV. Includes all components packaged in a single box. Ready to install.Each RETROLINERkit includes the following components, features, and benefits:- Laser measured, 3-D Modeled and digitally designed to ensure precise fitment.- CNC milled to match the contours of the truck bed.- State- of- the- art mounting system allows the RETROLINERto “float” just above the stock metal bed floor, allowing rain or wash water to drain appropriately.- Pre-sealed with your choice of HydroSatin™ or HydroShine™ proprietary, waterborne exterior wood impregnated sealer and finish.- Available in a wide variety of domestic and exotic hardwoods to accent any paint or interior color.- No drilling is required so you won’t threaten your body warranty.- Simple installation requires nothing more than an Allen wrench.- Kit includes all wood components, mounting frame, mounting pads, a complete set of pre-cut, pre-punched polished stainless steel bed strips, and a complete polished stainless steel hardware kit. Items are, neatly packaged in a single box and ready to install.- Can be easily removed and reinstalled to accommodate various hauling situations.About Bed Wood and Parts, LLCFounded in 2006, Bed Wood and Parts is the leading manufacturer of show- quality exotic and domestic BedWood® and RetroLinerwooden bed floor solutions for pickup trucks. Bed Wood and Parts utilizes innovative product design, development and manufacturing processes, coupled with hard work and good ‘ole American ingenuity, to deliver premier BedWood, Bed Strip, Hardware and Exterior Wood Finish products to the restoration and muscle truck segment of the automotive aftermarket. We’re proud to be an American manufacturer that has been handcrafting wooden pickup bed floor solutions in Kentucky, USA for over 15 years. Bed Wood and Parts – Where Innovation and Creativity Collide.

