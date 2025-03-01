Uros Vasiljevic Appointed as CEO of Stone Building Solutions

Stone Building Solutions, a national leader in insurance recovery, announced the appointment of Uros Vasiljevic as its new Chief Executive Officer.

I’m excited to lead a team that shares my passion for solving problems and delivering results.”” — Uros Vasiljevic, CEO

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With a reputation for transforming businesses and driving rapid growth, Vasiljevic is set to lead the company into an era of expansion and innovation.A former professional athlete turned entrepreneur, Vasiljevic understands resilience and strategic adaptation. After a career-ending injury, he moved to the United States and launched a sports academy, only to face unforeseen challenges in funding and real estate. Undeterred, he pivoted and built a thriving sales and marketing firm from the ground up. He turned it into a major player in fintech and telecom in just four years.Before joining Stone Building Solutions ( https://www.stonebldg.com ), Vasiljevic founded and led Anchor Marketing, scaling it to $2.4 million in its first year while securing key partnerships with Fortune 500 companies. His expertise in business growth, client acquisition, and strategic leadership has made him a force in the industry. His deep knowledge of public adjusting and property restoration further positions him as an ideal leader for the company’s next phase.As CEO, Vasiljevic will oversee the expansion of Stone Building Solutions’ structural engineering reserve studies , and insurance recovery services. With the increasing demand for structural assessments and financial planning in aging buildings, his leadership will ensure that the company continues helping property owners navigate complex building challenges.“Industries evolve, and true leaders find new ways to meet changing demands,” said Vasiljevic. “Stone Building Solutions is uniquely positioned to provide essential services in structural assessments, reserve funding, and insurance recovery. I’m excited to lead a team that shares my passion for solving problems and delivering results.”Under his leadership, Stone Building Solutions will continue providing expert guidance to multi-family condominium associations, property owners, and commercial real estate stakeholders. The company is committed to delivering in-depth structural reports that comply with Senate Bill 4D and changing banking regulations. New service offerings will include detailed repair scopes, contractor selection through a sealed bid process, and full construction oversight.Vasiljevic’s approach emphasizes both strategic execution and financial flexibility. Many property owners struggle with unexpected repair costs due to new regulatory requirements. Stone Building Solutions will now offer financing options so that clients better address necessary building improvements without straining budgets.The company’s expansion efforts will focus on growing its footprint in Florida and New Jersey while enhancing service efficiency. Its in-house team’s expertise in structural analysis, testing, budgeting, and project management ensures Stone Building Solutions provide accurate, unbiased reporting. This is key to supporting long-term property integrity.About Stone Building SolutionsStone Building Solutions is a national leader in structural engineering, reserve funding, insurance recovery, and government solutions. With a focus on multi-family condominiums, the company provides structural assessments, repair scope development, and construction oversight. Backed by decades of experience, its team delivers detailed, compliance-driven reporting to help property owners manage risk, maintain structural integrity, and secure financial stability.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.