Right Step Flooring Announces Their Grand Opening Date In Raleigh, NC

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- When Lucas and Dejha Queiroz started Right Step Flooring, they weren’t just building a business – they were creating a new standard in the flooring industry. Now, they’re bringing that vision to life with the grand opening of Right Step Flooring’s showroom in Raleigh, NC, where homeowners can experience high-quality flooring with a level of service that feels like family.“For us, this isn’t just about floors – it’s about homes, families, and creating spaces people love,” says Dejha Queiroz, co-owner of Right Step Flooring. “We built Right Step Flooring on trust, craftsmanship, and the belief that every customer deserves an experience as seamless as their new floors.”A Mission Built on Service and ExpertiseAt Right Step Flooring, the mission is simple: to make the flooring process seamless, stress-free, and exciting for homeowners. From initial consultation to final installation, the team is dedicated to delivering an experience that puts homeowners first.“Too often, people feel overwhelmed or misled when choosing flooring,” says Lucas Queiroz, co-owner and flooring expert. “We’re here to simplify the process, give honest advice, and ensure every client gets floors they love at a price that makes sense.”Dejha, a North Carolina native from Chapel Hill, obtained her bachelor’s degree from UNC-Greensboro and has always been passionate about home improvement and design. Lucas, a Brazilian native from Minas Gerais, brings internationally recognized training in flooring and is a certified professional of the NWFA (National Wood Flooring Association). Their combined expertise ensures homeowners receive the highest level of service and craftsmanship.“Our goal is to help customers feel confident in their flooring choices,” adds Lucas Queiroz, co-owner and flooring expert. “That’s why we prioritize continued training for our sales team, project managers, and subcontractors – ensuring every project is handled with expertise and care.”Grand Opening Celebration – Join the Right Step Family!Right Step Flooring invites the community to celebrate this exciting milestone with an exclusive grand opening event featuring special discounts, giveaways, and live flooring demonstrations!📅 Date: Saturday April 5th, 2025📍 Location: Right Step Flooring Showroom – 6320 Angus Dr. Suite I, Raleigh, NC 27617🎉 Exclusive Offer: Attendees will get special grand opening discounts and a chance to win flooring upgrades and a 65” flat screen tv!Right Step Flooring is dedicated to helping homeowners make the right investment in their home. Join us for our grand opening event and see the difference for yourself.For more information, visit www.rightstepflooringnc.com or call (919)275-5663.About Right Step FlooringRight Step Flooring is a locally owned and operated Full Service Flooring company founded by Lucas and Dejha Queiroz. Specializing in Hardwood, LVP, Tile, Carpet and Flooring Installation we are dedicated to raising the bar in customer service, craftsmanship, and continued professional development for our team. Serving homeowners in Raleigh, NC, and surrounding areas, we are committed to creating a flooring experience that’s seamless, exciting, and built to last.Media Contact:Dejha & Lucas QueirozRight Step Flooring📧 rightstepflooring@outlook.com📞 919-275-5663

