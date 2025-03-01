Matrix AI Consulting Unveils Agentic AI: A Revolutionary Autonomous AI Solution for Businesses

Matrix Agentic AI

Matrix AI Consulting launches Agentic AI, a new autonomous AI solution designed to streamline business operations and enhance decision-making.

Agentic AI isn’t just automation - it’s about intelligent systems that learn, adapt, and drive success. If you don’t embrace it, your business won’t survive. ” — Glen Maguire, Founder, Matrix AI Consulting

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, March 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Matrix AI Consulting , a leader in AI-driven business transformation, announces the launch of Agentic AI , a groundbreaking AI service designed to revolutionise how businesses harness artificial intelligence. With over 25 years of expertise in disruptive technology, Matrix AI Consulting is bringing its deep knowledge of AI, automation, and digital transformation to enterprises worldwide.Agentic AI enables businesses to deploy intelligent, autonomous AI agents that can operate independently, learn in real time, and enhance decision-making. These AI-powered agents seamlessly integrate into existing business systems, optimising operations, improving efficiency, and unlocking new growth opportunities."We are at the forefront of AI-driven business innovation. Agentic AI isn’t just about automation—it’s about creating intelligent, self-sufficient systems that learn, adapt, and enhance business outcomes at an unprecedented scale," said Glen Maguire, Founder at Matrix AI Consulting. "Businesses that embrace AI now will be positioned to lead in their industries rather than play catch-up. With AI, you essentially need to lean into it or die."A Revolutionary AI Service Built on Expertise and Global SuccessMatrix AI Consulting has a proven track record of delivering cutting-edge AI solutions to international clients across diverse industries, including finance, healthcare, tourism, manufacturing, and professional services. Our expertise in AI governance, automation, and digital strategy enables us to offer AI services that are not only innovative but also secure, ethical, and aligned with regulatory requirements.With Agentic AI, businesses can implement AI-driven agents that:✅ Automate Complex Workflows – AI agents handle repetitive tasks, freeing up human teams for strategic work.✅ Enhance Decision-Making – Advanced AI-driven analytics provide real-time insights for better business outcomes.✅ Transform Customer Engagement – AI agents interact with customers in a personalised, intelligent manner.✅ Seamlessly Integrate into Existing Systems – Our service ensures a smooth AI implementation within any organisation’s ecosystem.✅ Scale and Evolve with Your Business – AI models continuously improve and adapt to changing business needs.Designed for Businesses Ready to Lead the AI RevolutionAgentic AI is designed for forward-thinking companies that want to stay ahead of the curve in AI innovation. Whether you’re in financial services streamlining compliance workflows, a manufacturing firm optimising supply chain operations, or a healthcare provider enhancing patient engagement, our AI-driven solutions are built to maximise efficiency and drive sustainable growth."We’ve worked with leading organisations across the globe, helping them integrate AI into their operations in a way that is scalable, secure, and business-driven. Agentic AI represents the next leap forward—giving businesses the power to create autonomous AI ecosystems tailored to their specific needs," added Glen.Partner with Matrix AI Consulting to Deploy Agentic AIMatrix AI Consulting offers end-to-end AI deployment, from strategy and integration to governance and long-term optimisation. We understand that AI implementation requires more than just technology—it requires the right expertise, strategic approach, and commitment to continuous improvement.Companies looking to explore the full potential of Agentic AI can book a consultation today.About Matrix AI ConsultingWith over 25 years of experience in disruptive technologies, Matrix AI Consulting has been at the forefront of AI innovation, governance, and digital transformation. Our team has worked with international businesses, government agencies, and enterprises to develop strategic AI solutions that drive efficiency, innovation, and long-term success.

