Republika Srpska’s new NGO law raises serious concerns over human rights protection, OSCE Human Rights Director and Media Freedom Representative say

WARSAW/VIENNA, 28 February 2025 – The Law on the Special Registry and Publicity of the Work of Non-Profit Organizations adopted last night by the parliament of Republika Srpska does not meet international human rights standards or the commitments of Bosnia and Herzegovina as an OSCE participating State, the Director of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) Maria Telalian and OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media (RFoM) Jan Braathu said today.

“The newly adopted law runs counter to international standards and the commitments to democracy and human rights made by all OSCE states, in particular with respect to the right of freedom of association, freedom of expression, and media freedom,” said ODIHR Director Maria Telalian. “I call on the authorities of Republika Srpska not to enforce the law. Swift and decisive steps should also be taken to ensure that civil society, human rights defenders and journalists are enabled to carry out their important work.”

In their legal review of a similar draft law issued in June 2023, ODIHR and the Council of Europe’s Venice Commission voiced concerns that the draft was crafted in overly vague and ambiguous terms and provided for excessive sanctions, including banning the work of civil society organizations. Importantly, the new reporting obligations were considered to be overly burdensome, while the necessary safeguards to prevent the risk of abuse and discriminatory application were lacking. The claim that such a law is needed to enhance transparency does not in itself constitute a legitimate ground for restricting rights, including freedom of association.

“The rushed approval of this law is a troubling setback, contravening international human rights standards and OSCE media freedom commitments,” said Media Freedom Representative Jan Braathu. “As it stands, the law risks creating a chilling effect on media freedom by stigmatizing and burdening media outlets that register as non-governmental organizations, diminishing the free flow of information. By limiting the public’s access to diverse sources of information democracy is diminished. I urge the authorities of Republika Srpska to suspend the enforcement of this law and ensure a thorough legislative process that involves all stakeholders.”

The final implementation of this law would stigmatize civil society organizations and result in legal and financial burdens that could ultimately threaten their existence. It would also expose civil society organizations as well as human rights defenders and journalists to further risks, as documented in ODIHR’s recent report on the situation of human rights defenders in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

All OSCE states have acknowledged the important role played by civil society and free media in helping us to ensure full respect for human rights, democracy, and the rule of law. ODIHR stands ready to assist the authorities of Republika Srpska in ensuring their legislation is in line with their commitments and international human rights standards.