Update on H-1 Freeway improvements projects, Spring 2025

Posted on Feb 28, 2025 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies highway users of the continuation of current improvement projects on the H-1 Freeway and their typical work schedules.

H-1 Pearl City and Waimalu Viaduct Improvements

Crews have been working on deck demolition and concrete work on the H-1 eastbound between the Hālawa Interchange and the H-1/H-2 split on weeknights,- Tuesday through Friday from 7 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. The weekend work schedule is nightly, on Friday from 7 p.m. to Saturday 6 a.m., and Saturday 7 p.m. to Sunday 8 a.m. The estimated completion date of this project is May 2027, from the previously stated March 2027.

H-1 Salt Lake Rehabilitation

Paving and guardrail work continues in the eastbound direction between the Pearl Harbor Interchange and the Salt Lake Boulevard underpass, continuously closed from 8 p.m. Friday to 2:30 a.m. Monday. In the westbound direction the common work schedule is nightly from Friday at 6:30 p.m. to Monday at 2:30 a.m. The new estimated completion date for this project is May 2025, from the previously stated March 2025.

H-1 Freeway Airport Viaduct Improvements

Concrete deck and roadway improvements to the H-1 Freeway Airport Viaduct, in the vicinity of Valkenburg Street to the Middle Street merge, continue nightly, Tuesday through Monday, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. No work will be done on Monday nights. Due to the discovery of additional areas for repair in the deck surface of the roadway, the estimated completion date has been revised to August 2025 from the previously stated June 2025.

Eastbound H-1 Freeway Improvement Project – from the Ola Lane Overpass to the Likelike Highway Off-Ramp

Crews have been working to widen the eastbound H-1 Freeway and construct new retaining walls. Two lanes will be closed within the project limits on Monday nights through Friday nights, from 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. The H-201 Moanalua Freeway on-ramp to the H-1 Freeway is also closed during these hours.

In addition to nightly closures, crews have been performing work daily on Richard Lane and Gulick Avenue respectively, with an alternating single lane closure, Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. for utility relocation, in support of the widening of the freeway.

HDOT estimates widening and retaining wall work to be completed by July 2025. Installation of temporary pedestrian bridge for the widening of the Gulick Avenue overpass will require the H-1 Freeway to be completely closed in both directions overnight. This work is estimated to begin in September 2025.

The estimated completion date for the Eastbound H-1 Freeway Improvements Project is January 2027, weather permitting. For more information, please view the project website at https://h1widening.com/

HDOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, be aware of all traffic control signs and barriers, and plan commutes ahead of time. Special duty police officers will be on-site assisting with safety procedures.

Please note all work is weather permitting. The final completion date of this project is subject to change per these conditions. To view the weekly roadwork list for Oʻahu, please visit https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/oahu/. To sign up for weekly HDOT lane closure updates please visit: https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/hidot/subscriber/new

