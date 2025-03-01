Closures near Laniakea Beach week of Tuesday, March 4 for Kamehameha Highway Drainage and Safety Improvements

Main, News Posted on Feb 28, 2025 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) provides the following update on work for the Kamehameha Highway Drainage and Safety Improvements, also called the Laniakea Realignment.

There will be a single lane closure, in the Kahuku-bound direction, the week of Tuesday, March 4, through Friday, March 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for concrete K-rail, or jersey barrier, setting along the northbound shoulder of the work area, which encompasses both ends of Pohaku Loa Way.

The work cannot be scheduled at night due to the proximity to a green sea turtle nesting site. Laniakea Beach will remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Further lane closures may be needed for tie-in work of fire hydrants along the work area in April or May 2025. There are no sustained lane closures planned for this project until the tie-in of the new section of highway in early 2026. There may be holds of traffic for delivery of construction materials and heavy machinery. HDOT will provide notice of any activities expected to impact traffic flow or parking.

Activities to construct the new section of Kamehameha Highway will include removal of existing pavement, relocation of fencing and utilities, construction of a new two-span bridge over Lauhulu Stream, roadway grading and drainage, construction of elements (i.e., approach slab, wing wall, riprap and geotextile) to connect the new bridge to the realigned roadway, construction of new pavement, and upgraded signs, pavement markings, guardrails, street lighting and landscaping. The estimated completion date for this project is Summer 2026.

HDOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, be aware of all traffic control signs and barriers, and plan commutes ahead of time. Special duty police officers will be on-site assisting with safety procedures.

Please note all work is weather permitting. The final completion date of this project is subject to change per these conditions.

More information on the Kamehameha Highway Drainage and Safety Improvements, Vicinity of Laniakea can be found at https://www.laniakeabridge.com/home

Scheduled construction closures for state roadways for the week are updated every Friday afternoon at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/ To sign up for weekly HDOT lane closure updates please visit: https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/hidot/subscriber/new

