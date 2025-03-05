Gordon Lawson Joins Rye Consulting Group as Technology Advisor; Angelo Longo Named Cyber Advisor and Consultant Gordon Lawson Joins Rye Consulting Group as Technology Advisor; Angelo Longo Named Cyber Advisor and Consultant Rye Consulting Group - www.ryeconsultinggroup.com

HARRISON, NY, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rye Consulting Group is pleased to announce two major strategic appointments that bolster its leadership in technology and cybersecurity: Gordon Lawson as Technology Advisor and Angelo Longo as Cyber Advisor and Consultant.A Strategic Combination for Enhanced Client Success - This combination of top-tier cybersecurity and technology experts will greatly enhance Rye Consulting Group’s clients’ knowledge and provide them with a leading-edge resource to navigate today’s complex digital landscape. By leveraging the unparalleled expertise of Lawson and Longo, RCG is uniquely positioned to offer forward-thinking solutions that empower organizations to stay ahead of emerging threats and capitalize on technological opportunities.Eddie Bugniazet, CEO and Founder of RCG, stated, “It is an honor to have both Gordon and Angelo join our team. Their expertise, cutting-edge knowledge, and extensive relationships will benefit our clients dramatically. We are also excited to announce a series of webinars beginning in mid-March, where our clients can experience firsthand the power of these luminaries.” In today's digital age, robust cybersecurity is indispensable for all businesses, safeguarding sensitive data, maintaining customer trust, and ensuring uninterrupted operational continuity.Technology Advisor, Gordon Lawson, has spent the last 20 years in the physical and cyber security space, focusing on SaaS optimization and global enterprise business development. He currently serves as Founder and Managing Partner of Stirling Venture Capital as well as Chairman of the Board at Unit 6 Technologies. He was previously CEO at Conceal (browser security), President at RangeForce (a cyber training platform company), and SVP of Global Sales at Cofense through their $400MM acquisition by BlackRock in 2018. Prior to his corporate career, Gordon served as a U.S. Naval Officer with operational deployments to the Middle East and Africa, including assignments with Special Operations Command, the 3rd Marine Corps Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, and the Defense Intelligence Agency. He is a graduate of the Air Force Command and Staff College and the Army Airborne School, holding a B.S. in Political Science from the U.S. Naval Academy and an MBA from George Washington University. “Gordon’s extensive experience in both the cyber and physical security arenas, along with his remarkable leadership in enterprise business development, makes him an outstanding addition to our team,” said Bugniazet. “His insights will be invaluable as we guide our clients through the evolving challenges of today’s technology landscape.”Cyber Advisor and Consultant, Angelo Longo, is an experienced cybersecurity leader with over 25 years in information security, risk management, and data privacy. A seasoned Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) on four occasions, he currently serves as an Associate Partner at Goliath Cyber Security Group. Angelo specializes in securing hybrid systems, cloud environments, and critical IT infrastructures across diverse industries. He has managed over 150 consulting projects, led comprehensive security programs, and advised executive leaders and board members at organizations ranging from Fortune 500 companies to government contractors. His expertise includes enterprise security design, vulnerability management, and advanced threat intelligence, honed through collaborations with major tech companies like McAfee, Symantec, Qualys, Blue Coat, and Intel. “Angelo’s proven track record and depth of expertise in cybersecurity will significantly enhance our advisory capabilities,” added Bugniazet. “His ability to translate complex challenges into actionable, business-aligned security strategies makes him a perfect fit for our mission.”Rye Consulting Group is a premier advisory firm specializing in technology strategy, cybersecurity, and business development for global enterprises. With a team of seasoned industry experts, the firm partners with organizations to address the dynamic challenges of today’s technology-driven world, ensuring they remain at the forefront of innovation and security.For more information:Contact: Edward Bugniazet, CEO/Founder of Rye Consulting GroupEmail: eddie@ryeconsultinggroup.comPhone: 203-247-0289RCG website: www.ryeconsultinggroup.com

