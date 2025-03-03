Hamilton Named a Finalist in EXHIBITOR's Portable/Modular Awards

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hamilton is honored to announce that we have been selected as a finalist in EXHIBITOR's 12th Annual Portable/Modular Awards for the Island Exhibit 3,300 s.f. or More category. This recognition is for Hamilton's partnership with Zimmer Biomet for their innovative and immersive exhibit at AAOS 2023.Zimmer Biomet's exhibit transported attendees to an operating room of the future, positioning them as the boldest med-tech in the world. The space brought their brand to life with a sleek, open floor plan that showcased their cutting-edge technology, including the latest enhancements in ZBEdge Dynamic Intelligence. Attendees were greeted by a large, illuminated Zimmer Biomet logo at the front, leading them to product areas with synchronized LED signage and a central, all-glass operating room featuring live technology demonstrations.The Portable/Modular Awards, judged by a panel of expert designers and marketing professionals, celebrate creative excellence in exhibits that utilize portable and modular elements. Finalists are in the running for the competition’s Zeigler Award and the People's Choice Award. “Exhibit managers are drawn to portable and modular exhibits because they offer affordable, flexible, and sustainable design solutions,” said Emily Olson, editor of EXHIBITOR magazine. “This year’s finalists showcase innovative ideas that continue to inspire exhibit managers striving for outstanding design.”The winners will be announced during EXHIBITORLIVE on March 19, 2025. Voting for the prestigious People’s Choice Award opens on March 3rd and ends on March 17th, giving supporters of innovative exhibit designs a chance to make their voices heard.Hamilton encourages everyone to cast their vote for Zimmer Biomet’s visually stunning exhibit in the People’s Choice Awards. To vote, visit here starting March 3rd and support a design that pushes the boundaries of innovation and creativity.About Hamilton:Hamilton is a full-service experiential and event marketing agency with a 75-year legacy creating immersive brand experiences for companies worldwide. We design, produce, and execute integrated experiences – exhibits, events, environments, and digital solutions – that drive meaningful connections between brands and their audiences.

