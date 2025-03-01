The Creative Lead Animator Behind Jacknjellify’s “The Power of Two”

A shot from one of Sutton Hull's scenes in the TPOT 6 episode "The Great Goikian Bake-Off"

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jacknjellify, the dynamic YouTube channel owned by visionary creators Cary and Michael Huang, proudly marks over sixteen years of captivating animation. Since its inception on February 4, 2008, Jacknjellify has been a pioneering force in the realm of online entertainment, engaging audiences with its iconic series, “Battle for Dream Island” (BFDI), “Battle for BFDI” (BFB), “BFDI: The Power of Two” (TPOT), and a plethora of other imaginative animations.Seeking to expand its library of over 600 videos, Jacknjellify hired animator Sutton Hull in 2020. He quickly established himself as a standout creative contributor and earned the role of Lead Animator, helping to guide the artistic style of Jacknjellify. In just four years, his high-quality animation on the Jacknjellify series “Battle for Dream Island” has accumulated over 90 million views for the channel on YouTube, on top of an already staggering 1.7 billion global views across the channel’s lifetime. On one occasion, Sutton Hull animated six scenes for one episode within 2 weeks, constituting a fifth of its 30-minute runtime without compromising quality, a feat most animators know is nearly impossible. The episode in question, “BFDI:TPOT 7: The Seven Wonders of Goiky”, received 5 million views due to Hull’s crucial animation work.It is no coincidence that the episodes went viral within a year of Hull’s onboarding to the animation team—his artistry elevates the show’s visual style to new heights. The episode “BFDI:TPOT 7” received 8.6/10 on iMDB, indicating a positive audience reception to Hull’s visual influence. Furthermore, BFDI earned the Cartoon Crave Award for “Outstanding Web Series” in 2021. Hull’s role as Lead Animator isn’t confined to Jacknjellify’s show TPOT; he will lead many new animation projects that have yet to be announced. Outside of his animation skills, Hull's primary contribution is helping to continuously define the style for assets, backgrounds, and props for TPOT.Hull’s deep understanding of BFDI’s characters and storyline, stemming from over twelve years of following the show, grants him a unique ability to animate the characters accurately without contradicting their established history. His inevitable promotion to Lead Animator has him sitting in all aspects of production, from writing to designing and animating. It is a testament to how important and irreplaceable Hull has become to the Jacknjellify team.Maintaining a reputation as one of the fastest and most reliable animators for Jacknjellify, Hull claims the most challenging animation scenes during production. In the episode “BFDI:TPOT 6: The Great Goikian Bake-Off”, Hull animated three montage sequences set to musical narration in an innovative storybook-inspired visual style, allowing the music and lyrics to take the focus. The episode was released in select theaters in Los Angeles and New York City during the summer of 2023, selling over 3,300 Tickets.Hull will play a pivotal role in the company’s annual theatrical screenings. His work will be showcased in theaters within the US, potentially expanding to theaters in Canada, Australia, and Europe over the next few years. In 2024, Jacknjellify hosted more live theatrical screenings of “BFDI:TPOT 12: What’s Up Bell’s String?” an episode for which Hull acted as Lead Animator. Thousands of fans watched Hull’s work on the silver screen in several cities around the US, including New York City, Chicago, Houston, Fort Lauderdale, and Seattle. Thanks to Hull’s reliable ability to entertain crowds with his animation and storytelling, the screenings sold close to 15,000 tickets, representing a significant milestone for the company.Hull’s animation is slated for translation into several other languages, including Hindi, Japanese, and Italian. Hull’s work has already been successfully translated into Spanish on a sister channel, “Jacknjellify en Español,” which has gained 882,000 subscribers in two years.Jacknjellify's future looks bright with Hull at the helm of the animation team. BFDI’s current season, “The Power of Two”, is slated to continue for at least another 15 episodes. Hull will be a Lead Animator to ensure the animation quality exceeds expectations until the season concludes. Hull will thrive in the animation department with plans to take on leading roles for other unreleased projects. Hull’s invaluable credibility and work ethic define the expectations for the Jacknjellify channel, cementing his position as an irreplaceable member of the team for years to come.

