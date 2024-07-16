Jacknjellify LLC and Adamation Inc. Host Sold-Out Screening Event in North Hollywood
EINPresswire.com/ -- Jacknjellify LLC and Adamation Inc. will be hosting an upcoming screening event for new episodes at the Saban Media Center in North Hollywood on July 20th and 21st, 2024.
In the indie animation industry, production companies Jacknjellify and Adamation are two rising stars. They have earned viral online popularity through their hit animated YouTube series 'Battle for Dream Island' and 'Inanimate Insanity,' with a combined 3,000,000 subscribers and 2,000,000,000 views.
Tickets for the screening event sold out within just two weeks of going on sale in April, with a total of 2,260 attendees expected over the course of the weekend. Ticket-holders can expect an immersive screening experience surrounded by fellow fans, as well as a chance to ask questions of the shows' creators in a Q&A panel. A limited number of VIP tickets were also made available, granting opportunities for exclusive autographed merchandise and one-on-one meet-and-greets with some of the shows' leading creatives, including:
- 27-year-old twin brothers Cary and Michael Huang, creators of 'Battle for Dream Island.'
- Netflix alumnus Adam Katz, creator of 'Inanimate Insanity.'
- Sam Thornbury, writer and director for 'Battle for Dream Island: The Power of Two'
This North Hollywood screening event is just one of six stops on a highly anticipated tour that has already seen sold-out shows in New York City and Houston. Upcoming shows in Chicago and Fort Lauderdale are also completely sold out. With over 15,000 tickets sold in total, the tour has proven to be a tremendous success for both companies. It has even attracted the attention of high-profile entertainers in the industry like Rosie O'Donnell, who attended the tour in Seattle with her family.
Previous screenings on the tour have received positive feedback and reviews from attendees. Some reviews sourced through YouTube comments include:
"I was there and it was so fun! One of the best and most immersive experiences at a theater. Everyone was totally engaged and it was awesome"
-@Anaexists
"It's so cute seeing the crowd react and sing along to some parts!" -@FIanimations
"The Seattle meetup was AMAZING!!! Screaming along with the rest of everyone and singing the Cake At Stake themes together were super fun! And the one on one’s for the VIPs were definitely worth it! I loved meeting all of you, thank you for a great time!!!" -@WORMPONY
Jacknjellify and Adamation are dedicated to providing an unforgettable experience for their fans and supporters. By hosting these screening events, they aim to connect with their fan community on a deeper level and witness their audience's reactions firsthand.
With ongoing support from fans, there is a strong possibility of a similar event being planned for next summer. The tour may even expand to include international locations such as the UK and Australia, where the shows have a significant following.
Peter M Ruette
Peter M Ruette
JacknJellify LLC
+1 682-777-3260
bfdicrew@gmail.com