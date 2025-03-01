Vermont Drug Task Force / Sale of cocaine / Possession of cocaine and regulated drug

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

STATION: HQ, Vermont Drug Task Force

DATE/TIME: February 28, 2025

LOCATION: Newport, VT

ACCUSED: Brandon Cote

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT

VIOLATION: Sale of cocaine x2, possession of cocaine, possession of regulated drug

ACCUSED: Rowena Jones

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT

VIOLATION: Possession of cocaine, possession of regulated drug

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On February 28, 2025, the Vermont State Police Drug Task Force and the Newport Police Department conducted a search warrant located on East Main Street, Newport. During the investigation, Brandon Cote of Newport, Vermont, was arrested for the sale of cocaine (x2), possession of cocaine, and possession of a regulated drug. Rowena Jones of Newport, VT was arrested for possession of cocaine and possession of a regulated drug. The arrests stemmed from a months-long drug investigation conducted by detectives with the Vermont Drug Task Force into the distribution of cocaine in Newport. Cote was arrested and processed at the Newport Police Department.

Cote was ordered held on $1000.00 bail for sale of cocaine (x2) and $200.00 bail for possession of cocaine and regulated drugs at Northern State Correctional Facility. Cote is set to appear at 1230 p.m. Monday, March 3, 2025, before the Vermont Superior Court, Orleans Criminal Division.

Jones was released on a citation to appear at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 29, 2025, before the Vermont Superior Court, Orleans Criminal Division.

The Vermont Drug Task Force thanks the Newport Police Department, the St. Albans Police Department, Orleans County Sherrif Department, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation for their assistance in these investigations.

Cote is being prosecuted by the Orleans County State’s Attorney’s Office. Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Vermont State Police at 802-334-8881 or submit a tip anonymously via https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

No further information is available at this time. The affidavit of probable cause will be filed with the court and made public following Cote’s arraignment.