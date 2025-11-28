Re: E Mountain Rd - Killington

Roadway is reopened.

Department of Public Safety News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification E Mountain Rd in Killington is CLOSED in the area of US Route 4 due to a crash. This incident is expected to last for an unknown amount of time. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate. Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.



