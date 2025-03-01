Submit Release
MDC Activates Incident Response Team on Suspicious Cybersecurity Activity

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) was recently notified by its cybersecurity vendor of suspicious activity on one of its data servers. MDC quickly activated its Incident Response Team to analyze MDC systems to remediate any issues and to gain further clarity on the scope of suspicious activity. 

MDC is utilizing a third-party cybersecurity team to do an ongoing analysis of systems and files to gain additional insight into the scope of the suspicious activity. As it learns more, including if any individual data has been compromised, MDC will communicate directly with the impacted stakeholders.

