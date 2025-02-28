Black Judges Yesterday and Today in San Diego

Today, San Diego Superior Court is the second largest trial Court in California with 135 judge positions and 19 official Commissioner positions. Of the 135 judge positions, only 13 are held by African Americans. In this article we identify each of them so that we the community can know who is serving us in San Diego.

