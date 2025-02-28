Judges drunk on bench are rare, ramifications might be extensive

(Subscription required) Orange County Judge Jeffrey Ferguson's admission of drinking daily at work shocks legal experts. His cases face scrutiny, potentially triggering reviews, reversals, and challenges if prejudice is proven.

